Gold price up by Rs5,700 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold broke its losing streak in the domestic market of Pakistan on Thursday as it saw a significant decline in the previous two sessions.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price registered a whooping increase of Rs5,700 per tola to settle at Rs218,300.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold went up by Rs4,887 to Rs187,157.

On the other hand, the precious metal witnessed an upward trend in the international market as per ounce price increased by $54 to settle at $2,034.

A day earlier, per tola gold price decreased by Rs1,000 to reach Rs212,600 while the price per 10-gram plunged by Rs858 to settle at Rs182,270.