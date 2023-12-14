Search

Immigration

African continent opens to travelers as another country inks visa-free agreement: Details inside

Web Desk
03:40 PM | 14 Dec, 2023
African continent opens to travelers as another country inks visa-free agreement: Details inside

HARARE - The travelers might be able to explore the whole of Africa soon as the countries in the continent are swiftly opening up to the world with visa-free liberties.

Zimbabwe and Botswana have now agreed to waive visa requirements for each other in a major development for the countries and the region. 

"The two of us have agreed because we are African. We should be able to walk into Botswana, walk into Zambia, walk into Kenya. Why should we restrict ourselves?" said Zimbabwe's President Emmerson on Thursday.

'We impose constraints on ourselves which are more colonial than they are patriotic, so we agreed that he (President Masisi) himself on his side and myself on my side are going to instruct the relevant departments to ease these constraints of movement of people between our two countries.' he elaborated.

There has been a growing trend in the international community to ease visa restrictions for other citizens and the trend is being witnessed in Thailand, China and even Iran.

Last month, Rwanda also announced visa-free entry for all African nationals while Kenya has also waived visa requirements for everyone. 

Besides, multiple African countries, including Botswana and Namibia, South Africa and Ghana, and Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, have inked reciprocal visa waiver agreements to facilitate tourism and consequently boost the economy.

Situated in Southern Africa, Botswana shares its borders with Namibia, Zambia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. With a population of approximately 2.4 million people, Botswana is renowned for its vast wilderness areas and stunning natural beauty. The country boasts remarkable tourist arrivals annually, driven primarily by its iconic wildlife destinations such as the Okavango Delta, Chobe National Park, and the Kalahari Desert. The traditional cultures of Botswana's indigenous people, like the San Bushmen, and the nation's commitment to wildlife conservation contribute to its appeal among travelers seeking an authentic African experience.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe, located in southern Africa, is landlocked and shares borders with Zambia, Mozambique, South Africa, and Botswana. With an estimated population of over 14 million people, the country showcases a rich cultural heritage and diverse landscapes. Every year, Zimbabwe attracts a considerable number of tourists, with its impressive wildlife reserves, notably Hwange National Park and Mana Pools National Park, drawing nature enthusiasts and safari lovers. 

Immigration

