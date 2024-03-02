Search

Immigration

Australian student visa approval rates go down as fresh policies take effect

Web Desk
10:07 PM | 2 Mar, 2024
Australian student visa approval rates go down as fresh policies take effect

CANBERRA - The approval rates for Australian student visa applicants have gone down for the first time in years, signifying the impact of the policies implemented recently.

Official data from the Australian government reveals that the approval rate for student visa applications remained consistently above 90% from 2006 to 2022.

Nonetheless, there was a decline noted, dropping to 86% for the academic year 2021-2022, followed by a further decrease to a record low of 81.5% for the period spanning 2023-2024.

In line with these approval rates, estimates suggest that there would be 90,000 fewer students in the country this year as compared to the previous year.

The government of Australia welcomed students in large numbers. For instance, in the 2022-23 timeframe, Australia saw an influx of more than 510,000 migrants, among whom were 270,000 international students, marking a substantial increase from the pre-pandemic figure of 170,000 international students documented in 2018-2019, vnexpress reported.

The influx of students triggered a housing crisis, prompting the authorities to say that the system was broken and highlighting the measures needed to curb this.

The approval rates seem to be the direct result of a number of measures taken by the government including restrictions on student work hours to less than 48 per fortnight and a requirement for students to demonstrate savings of AU$24,000 before obtaining a visa.

Moreover, the government also discouraged students from changing from a high-cost to a low-cost college within their first six months in Australia.

The visa approval rates might go down further as Australia will adjust its post-study work rights policy for international students, reducing the duration international graduates can stay in the country for work purposes.

It bears mentioning that the government of Canada is also discouraging international students and has reduced their number by 35 percent as part of the fresh measures.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

10:07 PM | 2 Mar, 2024

Australian student visa approval rates go down as fresh policies take ...

09:49 PM | 2 Mar, 2024

Canada signs Youth Mobility Agreement for enhanced employment ...

09:41 PM | 2 Mar, 2024

This Pakistani airline is offering Lahore to Sharjah flight in just ...

09:22 PM | 2 Mar, 2024

PIA to contact Canadian authorities over disappearance of crew ...

03:28 PM | 1 Mar, 2024

US judge blocks controversial Texas law in major pro-immigration move

03:10 PM | 1 Mar, 2024

Canada relaxes visa restrictions for some Iranians: Details inside

Immigration

11:01 PM | 29 Feb, 2024

Japan relaxes visa rules in favour of international students

11:27 PM | 29 Feb, 2024

Customs seize high-end mobile phones worth 85 million at Lahore ...

04:24 PM | 29 Feb, 2024

White House issues statement on H-1B visa processing, Green Card ...

02:29 PM | 1 Mar, 2024

Hajj 2024: Visa issuance begins as Saudi Arabia finalizes ...

02:57 PM | 1 Mar, 2024

Saudi Arabia eases admission of international students under new ...

11:01 AM | 29 Feb, 2024

Canada imposes visa restrictions against Mexico

Advertisement

Latest

10:16 PM | 2 Mar, 2024

UMT honours Future Fest founder Arzish Azam with Innovation Award

Gold & Silver

02:28 PM | 2 Mar, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs3,500 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 2 March 2024

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against USD and other currencies in the open market on March 2, 2024 (Saturday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 282.3 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan – March 2, 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4 282.3
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.3 77
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.97 745.97
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.82 39.22
Danish Krone DKK 40.23 40.63
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 901.62 910.62
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.49 59.09
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.97 170.97
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.54 26.84
Omani Riyal OMR 725.68 733.68
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.74 77.44
Singapore Dollar SGD 27.13 27.43
Swedish Korona SEK 314.07 316.57
Swiss Franc CHF 314.07 316.57
Thai Bhat THB 7.74 7.89

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: