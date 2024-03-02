UMT honours Future Fest founder Arzish Azam with Innovation Award

LAHORE – The 9th Invention to Innovation Summit 2024, organized by the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) at the University of Management and Technology (UMT) in collaboration with the University of the Punjab, took place on 27th and 28th February 2024 at the Punjab University, Quaid e Azam Campus, Lahore.
This prestigious summit served as a platform for researchers, innovators, and entrepreneurs from around the world to converge and share their latest ideas and developments in innovation.
The ceremony was aimed to recognize the outstanding achievements of researchers and innovators who have made significant contributions to their respective fields. Arzish Azam, founder of Future Fest and CEO of Ejad Labs, was honored with the Innovation Award at this esteemed event. His dedication and commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship have been recognized as an inspiration to others in the field.
The 9th Invention to Innovation Summit 2024 has not only celebrated past achievements but has also paved the way for future innovations and collaborations in the dynamic landscape of research and entrepreneurship.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against USD and other currencies in the open market on March 2, 2024 (Saturday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 282.3 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|282.3
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.97
|745.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.23
|40.63
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.62
|910.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.97
|170.97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|27.13
|27.43
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|314.07
|316.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.74
|7.89
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.