UMT honours Future Fest founder Arzish Azam with Innovation Award

LAHORE – The 9th Invention to Innovation Summit 2024, organized by the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) at the University of Management and Technology (UMT) in collaboration with the University of the Punjab, took place on 27th and 28th February 2024 at the Punjab University, Quaid e Azam Campus, Lahore.

This prestigious summit served as a platform for researchers, innovators, and entrepreneurs from around the world to converge and share their latest ideas and developments in innovation.

The ceremony was aimed to recognize the outstanding achievements of researchers and innovators who have made significant contributions to their respective fields. Arzish Azam, founder of Future Fest and CEO of Ejad Labs, was honored with the Innovation Award at this esteemed event. His dedication and commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship have been recognized as an inspiration to others in the field.

The 9th Invention to Innovation Summit 2024 has not only celebrated past achievements but has also paved the way for future innovations and collaborations in the dynamic landscape of research and entrepreneurship.