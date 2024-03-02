Search

Pakistan

UMT honours Future Fest founder Arzish Azam with Innovation Award

10:16 PM | 2 Mar, 2024
Arzish Ahmad
LAHORE – The 9th Invention to Innovation Summit 2024, organized by the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) at the University of Management and Technology (UMT) in collaboration with the University of the Punjab, took place on 27th and 28th February 2024 at the Punjab University, Quaid e Azam Campus, Lahore.

This prestigious summit served as a platform for researchers, innovators, and entrepreneurs from around the world to converge and share their latest ideas and developments in innovation.

The ceremony was aimed to recognize the outstanding achievements of researchers and innovators who have made significant contributions to their respective fields. Arzish Azam, founder of Future Fest and CEO of Ejad Labs, was honored with the Innovation Award at this esteemed event. His dedication and commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship have been recognized as an inspiration to others in the field.

The 9th Invention to Innovation Summit 2024 has not only celebrated past achievements but has also paved the way for future innovations and collaborations in the dynamic landscape of research and entrepreneurship.

Gold & Silver

02:28 PM | 2 Mar, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs3,500 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 2 March 2024

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against USD and other currencies in the open market on March 2, 2024 (Saturday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 282.3 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan – March 2, 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4 282.3
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.3 77
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.97 745.97
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.82 39.22
Danish Krone DKK 40.23 40.63
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 901.62 910.62
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.49 59.09
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.97 170.97
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.54 26.84
Omani Riyal OMR 725.68 733.68
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.74 77.44
Singapore Dollar SGD 27.13 27.43
Swedish Korona SEK 314.07 316.57
Swiss Franc CHF 314.07 316.57
Thai Bhat THB 7.74 7.89

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

