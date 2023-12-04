Search

Immigration

Canadian Aviation audit team postpones Pakistan's visit in surprise move

Web Desk
06:31 PM | 4 Dec, 2023
Canadian Aviation audit team postpones Pakistan's visit in surprise move

ISLAMABAD - In a surprising turn of events, the team of Transport Canada has canceled its scheduled visit to Pakistan, it emerged on Sunday.

The team was due in Pakistan with a focus on conducting the audit of airports and flight security in the first week of December; however, the visit has been postponed now.

The Transport Canada delegation had to visit Pakistan in the first week of December for an audit of Pakistani airports and flight operations to Canada and preparations were underway by the Pakistani aviation officials.

Transport Canada’s two-member delegation had to start the audit on Monday and Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport had to be examined as part of the inspection.

In a sudden development, it has been revealed now that the Canadian transportation agency has postponed its Pakistan visit and the next date will be given in 2024, ARY News reported.

Earlier, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) team completed its safety audit of the national flag carrier of Pakistan and inspected different allied functions related to aviation. 

Pakistan International Airlines has not been able to resume flights to the United Kingdom and other European destinations after the former Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan raised concerns about the licenses of the pilots, inviting a ban from the European Union.  

The former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had announced that flight operations to the United Kingdom would be resumed in October though no substantial result has been achieved in this regard. 

Meanwhile, the Pakistani government is also privatising the national carrier and a consultant has also been hired in this regard. Estimates say that the privatization process would take at least a few months as the liabilities and the assets of the airline need to be settled. 

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

08:23 PM | 28 Nov, 2023

Hajj 2024: No reduction in private Hajj operators' quota from ...

05:50 PM | 28 Nov, 2023

Pakistan records 27% growth in earnings from travel related services

03:04 PM | 27 Nov, 2023

E-passport facility now available across Pakistan: Fee details here

06:42 PM | 25 Nov, 2023

Pakistan splits Civil Aviation into two separate entities: Details ...

03:00 PM | 23 Nov, 2023

Pakistan suspends new visa regime with Afghanistan for one more time

04:16 PM | 22 Nov, 2023

India reinstates E-Visa service for Canadian citizens after brief ...

Advertisement

Latest

07:39 PM | 4 Dec, 2023

Romaisa Khan celebrates 23rd birthday with friends

Horoscope

08:43 AM | 4 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 4th December, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 4 Dec  2023

Pakistani rupee's value remained stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies in the open market.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Monday, the US dollar was being quoted at 285.15 for buying and 287.95 for selling.

Euro rate stands at 309.9 for buying and 310.5 for selling. British Pound GBP rate stands at 359.4 for buying, and 360.05 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED currently hovers around 77.45 while rate of Saudi Riyal stands at 75.82.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan – 4 December 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 285.15  287.95 
Euro EUR 309.9  310.5 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359.4  360.05 
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.45 77.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.82 75.97
Australian Dollar AUD 187.72 188.22
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.94 767.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 209.99 210.49
China Yuan CNY 39.78 39.88
Danish Krone DKK 41.95 42.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.38 36.48
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.49 1.56
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.39 935.39
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.25 26.55
Omani Riyal OMR 742.16 750.18
Qatari Riyal QAR 78.5 79.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.45 212.95
Swedish Korona SEK 27.09 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 325.38 325.88
Thai Bhat THB 8.05 8.09

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices in Pakistan move down despite positive global cues

The gold remained under pressure as the precious metal moved down despite an upward trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 4 December 2023

On the first day of the week, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,000 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,043 

A single tola of 22-karat gold costs Rs170,539, while 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs. 192,325 and the price of 18k gold is Rs164,850.

In the global market, gold prices hover at around $2086, gaining $14.44 on Monday.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Karachi PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Islamabad PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Peshawar PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Quetta PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Sialkot PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Attock PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Gujranwala PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Jehlum PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Multan PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Bahawalpur PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Gujrat PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Nawabshah PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Chakwal PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Hyderabad PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Nowshehra PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Sargodha PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Faisalabad PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Mirpur PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: