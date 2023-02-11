Canada: Work experience for caregivers reduced to 12 months for permanent residence

TORONTO - Canada has slashed the amount of work experience required for a caregiver to qualify for permanent residence from 24 months to 12 months.
As per a press release issued by the government on Saturday, some spaces under the existing caregiver pathways have been reserved for caregivers who have work experience in Canada already from a previous work permit so that they are able to apply for permanent residence.
As far as the implementation is concerned, the change will be effective from April 30 this year and interestingly will be retrospective for caregivers who have already applied.
The benefit of the change is that caregivers and their families will benefit from a swift path to permanent residence and successful settlement in Canada and will improve processing of applications.
The beneficiaries of the change would be enormous as government estimates that 90% of applications fall in the category. The government has stated that it would continue to make any necessary changes to appreciate caregivers.
Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship commented on the development that caregivers are indispensable in assisting Canadian families, and it's an honour to provide them a more expedited route to permanent residence and prosperous integration into Canada.
On the other hand, Salma Zahid, Member of Parliament for Scarborough Centre said it is their responsibility to support caregivers in Canada.
'Reducing work experience and creating reserved pathways to permanent residence are just a couple of ways we can show our appreciation for the sacrifices and hard work of caregivers,' she added.
It is to be mentioned that the shift in criteria is intended to apply to applicants from both the Home Child Care Provider (HCCP) pilot as well as the Home Support Worker (HSW) pilot, including those whose applications have already been received by IRCC. The prospective applicants for the remainder of the five‑year pilots would also take benefit from the change.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 11, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|268.93
|269.58
|Euro
|EUR
|288.93
|289.53
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|325.8
|326.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.16
|73.46
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71.6
|71.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734.8
|742.58
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.68
|41.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.85
|40.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.19
|35.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.36
|912.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.25
|64.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.33
|176.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.81
|27.11
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.24
|726.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.88
|76.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.4
|210.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|300.25
|302.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – Gold witnessed an upward trend on Saturday as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs400 per tola to reach Rs198,400.
According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs343 to settle at Rs170,096.
Yesterday, the South Asian country increased by Rs3,300 per tola to close at Rs198,000. In the international market, the commodity price remained unchanged at $1865 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market also remained changed as Rs2,160 per tola and Rs1,851 per 10 grams.
