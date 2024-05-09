Search

Fly Jinnah airline to launch Islamabad-Muscat route tomorrow

05:20 PM | 9 May, 2024
Fly Jinnah

Fly Jinnah Airlines is set to commence operations on a new international route connecting Islamabad with Muscat, Oman, starting from tomorrow, Friday.

In anticipation of the inaugural flight on this new route, a special ceremony will be held at the lounge of Islamabad Airport, which will be attended by representatives from various authorities including the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and airport security officials. The first flight departing from Islamabad to Muscat will be greeted with a water salute upon arrival at Muscat Airport.

Prior to the commencement of the inaugural flight between Islamabad and Muscat, a cake-cutting ceremony will take place at the airport lounge, marking the significance of this new route. Initially, two weekly flights will operate on Saturdays and Sundays between the two destinations.

Fly Jinnah Airlines spokesperson expressed pride in the launch of their third international route, stating that following the successful commencement of international flights from Islamabad and Lahore to Sharjah, the introduction of flights from Islamabad to Muscat marks a significant milestone in the airline's expansion efforts.

The spokesperson emphasized that the extension of their international route network reflects Fly Jinnah Airlines' commitment to providing affordable air travel services to its passengers, both domestically and internationally.

Fly Jinnah Airlines currently operates with a fleet comprising five modern Airbus A320 aircraft, serving the major cities of Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta.

The addition of this new route to Muscat, Oman, further enhances Fly Jinnah Airlines' portfolio of international destinations, contributing to the airline's mission of providing convenient and cost-effective air travel options to its customers.

Passengers interested in booking flights on this new route can visit Fly Jinnah Airlines' website www.flyjinnah.com, contact the call center at 111000035, or make bookings through authorized travel agencies.

05:32 PM | 9 May, 2024

Temperatures in Punjab to rise by 5 degrees by May 10

Gold & Silver

03:30 PM | 9 May, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 9 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 9, 2024 Thursday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 276.9 for buying and 279.85 for selling.

Euro stands at 295.5 for buying and 298 for selling while British Pound rate is 343.35 for buying, and 347 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.3.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 9 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 276.9 279.85
Euro EUR 295.5 298
UK Pound Sterling GBP 343.35 347
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.79 748.79
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.99 914.99
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.71 59.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.46 169.46
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.69 25.99
Omani Riyal OMR 723.62 731.62
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.79 26.09
Swiss Franc CHF 307.06 309.56
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

