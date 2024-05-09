Fly Jinnah airline to launch Islamabad-Muscat route tomorrow

Fly Jinnah Airlines is set to commence operations on a new international route connecting Islamabad with Muscat, Oman, starting from tomorrow, Friday.

In anticipation of the inaugural flight on this new route, a special ceremony will be held at the lounge of Islamabad Airport, which will be attended by representatives from various authorities including the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and airport security officials. The first flight departing from Islamabad to Muscat will be greeted with a water salute upon arrival at Muscat Airport.

Prior to the commencement of the inaugural flight between Islamabad and Muscat, a cake-cutting ceremony will take place at the airport lounge, marking the significance of this new route. Initially, two weekly flights will operate on Saturdays and Sundays between the two destinations.

Fly Jinnah Airlines spokesperson expressed pride in the launch of their third international route, stating that following the successful commencement of international flights from Islamabad and Lahore to Sharjah, the introduction of flights from Islamabad to Muscat marks a significant milestone in the airline's expansion efforts.

The spokesperson emphasized that the extension of their international route network reflects Fly Jinnah Airlines' commitment to providing affordable air travel services to its passengers, both domestically and internationally.

Fly Jinnah Airlines currently operates with a fleet comprising five modern Airbus A320 aircraft, serving the major cities of Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta.

The addition of this new route to Muscat, Oman, further enhances Fly Jinnah Airlines' portfolio of international destinations, contributing to the airline's mission of providing convenient and cost-effective air travel options to its customers.

Passengers interested in booking flights on this new route can visit Fly Jinnah Airlines' website www.flyjinnah.com, contact the call center at 111000035, or make bookings through authorized travel agencies.