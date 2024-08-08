Search

Immigration

PIA offers ticket discount as Independence Day nears: Check conditions here

Web Desk
11:16 AM | 8 Aug, 2024
PIA offers ticket discount as Independence Day nears: Check conditions here

ISLAMABAD - In celebration of Pakistan's 77th Independence Day, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has unveiled a special offer, providing discounts on flights from Toronto, Canada to Pakistan. 

A spokesperson for PIA confirmed that a 14 percent discount will apply to bookings made between August 1 and August 14 this year. Passengers must travel between August 15 and November 14 to benefit from this promotion.

Interestingly, while PIA flights are banned from operation in Europe, the carrier still operates direct flights to Canada, facilitating passengers who have limited options otherwise; the direct flight from Pakistan to Canada takes around 15 hours.

This is not the first time PIA has offered fare reductions. The airline previously provided a 10 percent discount on domestic flights for the Eidul Fitr holidays earlier this year.

As Pakistan gears up to celebrate its Independence Day on August 14, citizens are preparing to mark the occasion with festive decorations. Vehicles, homes, and public spaces are adorned with green flags and lights, reflecting national pride and the enduring spirit of the Pakistan Movement.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

11:16 AM | 8 Aug, 2024

PIA offers ticket discount as Independence Day nears: Check ...

08:07 PM | 7 Aug, 2024

Govt imposes Rs. 5,000 excise duty on labor visa tickets to Gulf ...

05:18 PM | 7 Aug, 2024

Iraq eases travel requirements for Pakistani pilgrims with major ...

02:49 PM | 7 Aug, 2024

Canada set to discourage foreign workers' employment, confirms ...

02:25 PM | 7 Aug, 2024

What are requirements for UAE tourist visa? Pakistan's ambassador ...

12:02 PM | 7 Aug, 2024

Iran, Tajikistan announce date for visa-free travel

Immigration

01:49 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

Top UAE airline cancels flights to Israel

05:52 PM | 5 Aug, 2024

Pakistani court imposes fine on UAE carrier: Here's why

12:38 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

Sri Lanka suspends e-visa issuance: Here’s why

05:43 PM | 5 Aug, 2024

This country has stopped issuing visas but for limited time: Details ...

02:38 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

Germany increases proof of funds requirement for international ...

04:50 PM | 5 Aug, 2024

This airport has tightened boarding rules for passengers: Details ...

Advertisement

Latest

12:08 PM | 8 Aug, 2024

Honda CD 70 2025 unveiled in Pakistan; Check new price and specs

Gold & Silver

02:49 PM | 7 Aug, 2024

Gold prices plunge for third straight session in Pakistan

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 8 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 8, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.10 for buying and 280.45 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 305.25 and selling rate was 307.75.

British Pound rate moved down to 357 for buying, and 359 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.55 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Exchange Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.10  280.45 
Euro EUR 305.25  307.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357  359 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.55  76.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.90 74.60
Australian Dollar AUD 184.25 186.15
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.50 744.00
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.35 206.25
China Yuan CNY 38.40 38.80
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.10
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.00 912.00
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 724.50 729.00
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.50 206.65
Swedish Krona SEK 26.65 26.95
Swiss Franc CHF 316.00 323.00
Thai Baht THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: