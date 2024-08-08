PIA offers ticket discount as Independence Day nears: Check conditions here

ISLAMABAD - In celebration of Pakistan's 77th Independence Day, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has unveiled a special offer, providing discounts on flights from Toronto, Canada to Pakistan.

A spokesperson for PIA confirmed that a 14 percent discount will apply to bookings made between August 1 and August 14 this year. Passengers must travel between August 15 and November 14 to benefit from this promotion.

Interestingly, while PIA flights are banned from operation in Europe, the carrier still operates direct flights to Canada, facilitating passengers who have limited options otherwise; the direct flight from Pakistan to Canada takes around 15 hours.

This is not the first time PIA has offered fare reductions. The airline previously provided a 10 percent discount on domestic flights for the Eidul Fitr holidays earlier this year.

As Pakistan gears up to celebrate its Independence Day on August 14, citizens are preparing to mark the occasion with festive decorations. Vehicles, homes, and public spaces are adorned with green flags and lights, reflecting national pride and the enduring spirit of the Pakistan Movement.