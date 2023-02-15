Search

Immigration

UAE triples application fee for Golden Visa as demand rises

Web Desk 11:07 PM | 15 Feb, 2023
UAE triples application fee for Golden Visa as demand rises
Source: @mat_gec/Instagram

DUBAI - The application fee for United Arab Emirate’s most sought after Golden Visa has been tripled, it emerged on Tuesday. 

UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security (ICP) has jacked up the fee for 10-year golden visa application from AED 50 to AED 150.

The increase covers charges of ICP, electronic services, and smart services, Gulf Today reported.

Those who seek Golden Visa can check their eligibility through ICP’s website or app to avoid any hassle. 

ICP is revising its fee structure for different services. The authority recently increased the fees for Emirates ID, visit, and residency visas as well.

The Emirates ID fee was increased from AED 270 to AED 370. Besides, the fee for 1-month visit visa has been increased from AED 270 to AED 370.

The application fee for Golden Visa has been tripled but the change is unlikely to affect the applicants as majority of them belong to an affluent class and are aspiring to settle in the emirates for a long time.

The UAE Golden Visa seems to have put UAE in the spotlight as demand for it is rising with each passing day.  The UAE’s Golden Visa is one of its kind as its benefits extend to immediate family members. 

Under the Golden Visa, children can be sponsored by a Golden Visa or Green Residence visa holder until the age of 25( previously the age cap was 18 years) with no age limit for unmarried daughters.

First implemented in 2019, the UAE Golden Visa residency programme enables expats to live, work, and study in the UAE without the need of a national sponsor and with 100 percent ownership of their business on the UAE’s mainland.

With the promulgation of fresh regulations, the UAE Golden Visa will grant 10-year residence to investors, entrepreneurs, exceptional talents, scientists and professionals, outstanding students and graduates, humanitarian pioneers, and frontline heroes, who pass certain eligibility benchmark.

The golden visa holder can also stay outside the UAE for more than 6 months, and they are entitled to obtain residence permits for family members including the husband and children.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Thinking to relocate to Germany? Here's a guide on work visa for IT specialists

07:54 PM | 15 Feb, 2023

UAE's Green Visa; Here's how you can stay in the emirate for 5 years

05:34 PM | 15 Feb, 2023

Pakistan advises against issuing visas to Afghans amid visa scandal

06:52 PM | 13 Feb, 2023

Global Talent Visa: Here's how high achievers can settle in Australia

07:36 PM | 12 Feb, 2023

Visa for Vocational Training: Here's how you can travel to Germany and build a life

07:07 PM | 12 Feb, 2023

Spain launches Digital Nomad visa; Here's how to check if you are eligible

10:10 PM | 11 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Nora Fatehi to star in 'Madgaon Express'

11:21 PM | 15 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 15th February 2023

08:51 AM | 15 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, which has been recovering after a major fall to a record low, continued its upward momentum on Wednesday against the dollar, appreciating nearly 0.85 percent in the inter-bank market.

During intra-day trading, the local currency hovered at 265.09 against the greenback, appreciating 0.85 percent in the inter-bank market.

Meanwhile, in the open market, the rupee was being traded at 266.4 against the dollar.

Experts attributed the rupee's continued recovery to several factors, including the ongoing virtual talks and imposition of taxes which reportedly boosted confidence among investors.

Earlier, the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan removed the cap on the greenback to end ‘artificial’ demand in the market, and the hot currency gained momentum in recent times.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Feb-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-february-15-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold continued its losing streak in the domestic market on Wednesday as the Pakistan Rupee continued upward trend against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

According to the All Pakistan jewellers Association, the per tola price of 24-Karat gold decreased by Rs3,700 per tola to settle at Rs192,200.

Similarly, the price for 10 grams of the yellow metal reached Rs164,780 after its value dropped by Rs3,173.

In the international market, the gold price decreased by $18 to reach $1,837 per ounce

The per tola prices of silver in the country also dropped by Rs30 to reach Rs2,100.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Feb-2023/pakistani-rupee-continues-upward-momentum-gains-rs2-25-in-interbank

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: