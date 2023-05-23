UAE's parliamentary body approves extending validity of work permit to 3 years

DUBAI – Authorities in United Arab Emirates have approved extending the duration of stay allowed under work permit.

UAE’s parliamentary body, Federal National Council (FNC) has approved extending the duration of work permits from current duration of two years to three. The approval came after an FNC committee recommended the move to reduce the financial costs associated with obtaining work permits.

Work permits are issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for two years; without this document, it is illegal for a person to work in the country and any failure to comly with the regulations can invite criminal proceedings.

In the report submitted by the FNC Committee on Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs, measures such as waiver of work permit fees for job change have also been proposed besides other recommendations.

Another recommendation that the FNC approved is that workers must spend at least one year with an employer after the probation period; however, this requirement can be waived if the employer agrees.

FNC was also informed by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation that it conducted over 72,000 inspection visits across the country this year and cases requiring attention were referred to the public prosecution.

The United Arab Emirates is seen as a top destination when it comes to choice available to many Asian workers who find the emirate safe, easily accessible and offering tons of opportunities.

The authorities in the emirate are transforming the visa processing to tilt it in favour of visa seekers and introducing new visa types such as the Golden Visa which is a new hit amongst celebrities and stars.

When it comes to Asia, Pakistan sends thousands of workers each year to the emirate some of whom spend their whole lives in the country.

It is to be mentioned that UAE hosts about 1.7 million Pakistanis, the second largest Pakistani expat community in the world.

The data by the State Bank of Pakistan confirms that the volume of remittances from the UAE to Pakistan in fiscal year 2022 was $2555.22 million, implying that a sizeable Pakistani workforce is employed in the country in diverse fields from banks to real estate.