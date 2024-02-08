Another airport strike in Europe can disrupt your travel plan

MILAN - Another airport strike is set to disrupt the travel plans of thousands of flyers in Europe leaving them with no choice but to pend or cancel their plans altogether.
Italian ground and airport staff have called for the air transport strike slated for February 9, prompting expectations of flight delays and cancellations.
The strike is scheduled to commence at midnight and continue until 11:59 pm as Uiltrasporti unions, alongside Unione sindacale di base (Usb), Confederazione unitaria di base (Cub), and Federazione lavoratori autonomi italiani (Flai), have announced the strike.
The strike includes flight personnel from Air Dolomiti (part of Lufthansa Group) affiliated with the Associazione nazionale professionale aviazione civile (Anpac).
As far as the demands are concerned, the protesters seek improved contract terms, higher monthly pay, a one-time bonus of €500.000, recognition of seniority increases, productivity incentives, maintenance of social security agreements, and meal vouchers, Schengenvisainfor reported.
Regarding the cancellations, Italy Airways has already announced the cancellation of 48 domestic flights while maintaining regular operations for intercontinental flights.
THEENAC (National Civil Aviation Authority) has published the list of flights that will continue during strike days but fortunately, flights scheduled between 7-10 am and 6-9 pm, including charters, will operate normally.
Moreover, authorised charter flights to and from islands, as well as military, emergency, humanitarian, medical and rescue flights, will also operate as per schedule. It has also been confirmed that flights connecting to Italian islands with only one daily frequency will operate, excluding mainland traffic.
The strike is expected to last for 24 hours and Ita Airways managed to guarantee international and intercontinental flights except for flights AZ 221 and AZ 222 from London to Milan Linate and return.
Pakistani currency remains under pressure against US dollar and other currencies in the open market ahead of elections.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.35
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.71
|751.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.12
|917.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.87
|59.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.31
|734.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.82
|77.52
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.33
|26.63
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.98
|323.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.81
|7.96
