Turkey allows visa-free entry for citizens from these 6 countries

ANKARA - The government of Turkey has announced visa-free entry to citizens from six countries, aiming to woo tourists from these countries and promote people-to-people contact.

As part of the decree published on Saturday, the United States, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Canada, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates would be able to enjoy the benefit of the visa relaxation.

The citizens holding ordinary passports from these countries would be able to enjoy seamless travel experience and enter Turkey without a visa for up to 90 days within a 180-day timeframe.

The initiative is part of a broader initiative with the European Union and underscores Turkey's commitment to simplifying visa procedures, fostering more accessible travel for visitors.

The visa-free privilege is being extended on a global level by dozens of countries. Recently, Iran also announced visa-free entry privilege for citizens from over 30 countries including India.

Turkey, straddling two continents, Europe and Asia, is a nation steeped in history, cultural heritage, and scenic beauty. With a population of around 84 million inhabitants, Turkey stands as a bridge between the East and West, offering a mosaic of diverse traditions and ethnicities. The country predominantly follows Islam as its major religion.

Renowned for its captivating attractions, Turkey warmly welcomes over 50 million tourists each year. Visitors flock to the country to explore its iconic landmarks such as the majestic Hagia Sophia and Blue Mosque in Istanbul, the ancient city of Ephesus, the natural wonders of Cappadocia with its fairy chimneys and underground cities, and the ethereal landscapes of Pamukkale.

The sun-kissed beaches along the Turkish Riviera and the historical treasures in cities like Ankara and Antalya add to Turkey's allure. From the bustling bazaars and vibrant street life to its archaeological marvels and breathtaking landscapes, Turkey stands as a vibrant tapestry blending history, culture, and natural beauty, making it a coveted destination for travelers worldwide.