Lahore hit by smog-borne virus, warn health experts

LAHORE – Health experts have warned that a new type of virus triggered by smog is spreading in Punjab capital city of Lahore.

Pulmonologist Dr Irfan Malik told local media infected person developed various symptoms including high fever, body pain, stomach problem and cough.

He said the smog-borne virus could affect all family when a member of it catches it. He said hospitals and private clinics are receiving 30 to 40 patents infected with the virus daily. The new virus mostly affects children and elderly people.

He said no causality has been reported so far due to this virus.

Caretaker Minister of Health Dr Javid Akram said that the current virus is highly prevalent, and it could potentially be Covid. He said the people were not undergoing Covid test making the situation more complex.

As of Saturday night, Lahore has again been ranked as most polluted city in the world with AQI standing at 351.