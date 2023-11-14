Lahore becomes world’s most polluted city again as toxic smog chokes residents

LAHORE – Smog in Pakistan’s second-largest city Lahore has increased to alarming levels, and the Air Quality Index hovers around 400 mark.
The toxic atmosphere in provincial capital is the recurrent situation and it even caused a so-called fifth season of smog that continues to affect the health and daily activities of residents.
On Tuesday, Lahore again topped the charts of being the fmost polluted city in the world as the Air Quality Index (AQI) measured 399 today.
AQI in Lahore’s Amir Town was recorded at an alarming 444 level, and PM2.5 concentration in Lahore is currently 46.8 times the WHO annual air quality guideline value.
Experts cautioned people to avoid outdoor exposure, close windows to avoid dirty outdoor air, wear a mask outdoors, and run an air purifier for the fresh air.
Over the weekend, rain cut the density of thick smog that had engulfed the provincial capital of Punjab for several days, but the situation continues to deteriorate.
Lahore High Court ordered the Punjab government to close all schools and colleges on Saturdays across the province to tackle smog.
Justice Shahid Waheed issued the order while hearing petitions related to measures being taken by the government to curb air pollution that is posing serious threats to the health of citizens.
While rebuking the Lahore commissioner for failing to control smog, he ordered him to formulate a policy for introducing work-from-home police for two day a week.
Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market as import payments pressure mounts.
The local currency market saw hefty buying of USD for import payments, which puts the rupee under pressure.
On Tuesday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stood at 286.9 for buying and 289.45 for selling.
Euro rate hovers at 306 for buying and 308.5 for selling with a marginal drop. UK Pound Sterling was available in the market at 353 for buying, and 356.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 79.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal moves up to 76.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.9
|289.65
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.75
|80.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.5
|77.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.49
|771.49
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.59
|39.99
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.13
|41.53
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.76
|37.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.08
|936.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.98
|61.58
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.23
|171.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.83
|26.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.66
|753.66
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.87
|79.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.32
|26.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.99
|320.49
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.99
|8.14
Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed rise in response to upward trajectory in global market trends.
On Tuesday, the price of single tola gold price is being traded at Rs211,800 while the 10-gram price stands at Rs181,584.
In the international market, the price of yellow metal increased by $5 and hovers around $1,945 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.