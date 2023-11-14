  

Pakistan

Lahore becomes world’s most polluted city again as toxic smog chokes residents

11:01 AM | 14 Nov, 2023
LAHORE – Smog in Pakistan’s second-largest city Lahore has increased to alarming levels, and the Air Quality Index hovers around 400 mark.

The toxic atmosphere in provincial capital is the recurrent situation and it even caused a so-called fifth season of smog that continues to affect the health and daily activities of residents.

On Tuesday, Lahore again topped the charts of being the fmost polluted city in the world as the Air Quality Index (AQI) measured 399 today.

AQI in Lahore’s Amir Town was recorded at an alarming 444 level, and PM2.5 concentration in Lahore is currently 46.8 times the WHO annual air quality guideline value.

Experts cautioned people to avoid outdoor exposure, close windows to avoid dirty outdoor air, wear a mask outdoors, and run an air purifier for the fresh air.

Over the weekend, rain cut the density of thick smog that had engulfed the provincial capital of Punjab for several days, but the situation continues to deteriorate.

Court orders closure of schools, work from home policy to curb smog

Lahore High Court ordered the Punjab government to close all schools and colleges on Saturdays across the province to tackle smog.

Justice Shahid Waheed issued the order while hearing petitions related to measures being taken by the government to curb air pollution that is posing serious threats to the health of citizens.

While rebuking the Lahore commissioner for failing to control smog, he ordered him to formulate a policy for introducing work-from-home police for two day a week.

Punjab ends lockdown in Lahore as rain clears smog, cuts air pollution

