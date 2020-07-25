Major terrorist activity averted in Balochistan, one militant killed
Share
RAWALPINDI – Security forces has killed a terrorist of banned outfit, Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), and recovered cache of weapons, averting major terror bid in the province.
According to ISPR, FC Balochistan conducted an intelligence based operation on suspected terrorist hideout in Buleda, Turbat, Balochistan.
“A key terrorist of proscribed Organization( BLA) killed. Cache of arms & ammunition, grenades communication equipment and IEDs material recovered from the hideout,” read the press release.
Earlier today, a terrorist fire raid on security forces during routine patrolling near Pidarak area of Kech, Balochistan martyred a Lance Naik and injured three soldiers amid clash.
The terrorists fire raid on security forces during routine patrolling near Pidarak; District Kech, approximately 35 Kilometers South East of Turbat, Balochistan, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).
During exchange of fire, Lance Naik Javed Karim embraced shahadat while three soldiers got injured.
The security forces cordoned off the area for search of terrorists.
- Four of a family killed after trailer crushes bike in Lahore10:53 AM | 26 Jul, 2020
- Strong presence of terrorist organization Daesh-India threat to ...10:27 AM | 26 Jul, 2020
- Smart lockdown strategy leads to outstanding recovery of COVID19 ...09:21 AM | 26 Jul, 2020
- PM Imran says he is proud of efforts for clean & green Pakistan08:35 AM | 26 Jul, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 272,000 cases of coronavirus – 5,818 confirmed ...11:51 PM | 25 Jul, 2020
- Top 5 Pakistani bridal designers that won’t rip off your pockets07:49 PM | 24 Jul, 2020
- 'Thank you for the overwhelming response on Soneya'04:51 PM | 24 Jul, 2020
- Engin Altan doppelganger found in Pakistan04:31 PM | 24 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020