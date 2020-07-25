Major terrorist activity averted in Balochistan, one militant killed
10:48 PM | 25 Jul, 2020
Major terrorist activity averted in Balochistan, one militant killed
RAWALPINDI – Security forces has killed a terrorist of banned outfit, Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), and recovered cache of weapons, averting major terror bid in the province.

According to ISPR, FC Balochistan conducted an intelligence based operation on suspected terrorist hideout in Buleda, Turbat, Balochistan.

“A key terrorist of proscribed Organization( BLA) killed. Cache of arms & ammunition, grenades communication equipment and IEDs material recovered from the hideout,” read the press release.

Earlier today, a terrorist fire raid on security forces during routine patrolling near Pidarak area of Kech, Balochistan martyred a Lance Naik and injured three soldiers amid clash.

The terrorists fire raid on security forces during routine patrolling near Pidarak; District Kech, approximately 35 Kilometers South East of Turbat, Balochistan, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During exchange of fire, Lance Naik Javed Karim embraced shahadat while three soldiers got injured.

The security forces cordoned off the area for search of terrorists.

