HBL inaugurates Islamic Prestige Lounge in GPO Haider Chowk, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI - HBL inaugurated its 8th Islamic Prestige Lounge located in GPO Haider Chowk, Rawalpindi. The Prestige footprint is now spread across 17 cities including an international footprint in Jumeirah, Dubai with plans to expand further. The inauguration of the lounge was done by Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO – HBL accompanied by valued clients and senior leaders of the Bank.
HBL Prestige provides a world-class banking experience to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs). This exclusive Islamic proposition offers Shariah-compliant banking solutions to our clients. The proposition includes seamless instant account opening with tailored solutions through dedicated digital & physical channels and portfolio managers. The account offers personalized banking services to its clients including but not limited to instant world elite debit card issuance, top-notch alliances, Multi-layered secure lockers, and dedicated conference rooms. The state-of-the-art Prestige Lounges are located strategically in high-visibility areas of key cities.
Commenting on the occasion, Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO – HBL said, “We are delighted to inaugurate our state-of-the-art HBL Islamic Prestige Lounge at GPO Haider Chowk, Rawalpindi. This lounge is a good demonstration of HBL merging two of its key business priorities namely meeting the demand for Shariah-compliant solutions & services and serving our high-net-worth clients across Pakistan.”
Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market as import payments pressure mounts.
The local currency market saw hefty buying of USD for import payments, which puts the rupee under pressure.
On Tuesday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stood at 286.9 for buying and 289.45 for selling.
Euro rate hovers at 306 for buying and 308.5 for selling with a marginal drop. UK Pound Sterling was available in the market at 353 for buying, and 356.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 79.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal moves up to 76.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.9
|289.65
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.75
|80.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.5
|77.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.49
|771.49
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.59
|39.99
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.13
|41.53
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.76
|37.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.08
|936.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.98
|61.58
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.23
|171.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.83
|26.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.66
|753.66
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.87
|79.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.32
|26.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.99
|320.49
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.99
|8.14
Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed rise in response to upward trajectory in global market trends.
On Tuesday, the price of single tola gold price is being traded at Rs211,800 while the 10-gram price stands at Rs181,584.
In the international market, the price of yellow metal increased by $5 and hovers around $1,945 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
