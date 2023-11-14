Petrol prices expected to drop in Pakistan as global oil rates decline

ISLAMABAD – The interim government is likely to slash the price of petrol for the next fortnight in light of price fluctuations in the global market.

It said the price revision was due to the variations in the international prices of petroleum products and the improvement in the exchange rate.

Reports in local media quoting informed sources said per liter rates for petrol, and diesel will fall by Rs10 per liter.

Globally, the oil prices moved down over the past two weeks. Pakistani currency, on the other hand, continues to weaken against the dollar due to import pressure, lessening the benefit of lower international prices for consumers.

The oil prices moved down from $113 to $104, during the week, the local rupee lost Rs6 in value against the greenback, declining to Rs287.

Latest Petrol Price in Pakistan