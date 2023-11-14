  

Search

BusinessPakistan

Brand Spectrum Wins 2023 Gold Dragon for Pepsi’s #RideForChange

Web Desk
12:32 PM | 14 Nov, 2023
Brand Spectrum Wins 2023 Gold Dragon for Pepsi’s #RideForChange

Brand Spectrum received international recognition from the Dragon of Asia Awards 2023. The
agency earned the topmost honor of a Gold Dragon in the category of ‘Best Event or Experiential Marketing Campaign’ for its outstanding execution of client Pepsi Cola International Pakistan’s impactful #RideForChange campaign.

“This award serves as a testament to our team’s diligent efforts to serve our clientele,” said Anwar Kabir, CEO of Brand Spectrum. “It can be a challenge to consistently deliver campaigns that stand apart from the expected and mundane in today’s brutally competitive market, but our highly enterprising team has always managed to do just that. I’m very grateful to Pepsi Cola International Pakistan for trusting us with their vision of empowering Pakistani women and girls from all walks of life through this generous initiative. We are thrilled to receive this award and congratulate everyone involved.”

The Dragon of Asia Awards recognizes exceptional creative work in the world of marketing
communications across the continent including here in Pakistan. All the entries received are judged by selection of industry leaders on the criteria of strategic relevance, originality, creative execution and effectiveness. Broken down into different categories, the highest honor is that of a Gold Dragon.

Winners of this year’s awards were announced at a ceremony held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia this past October.

Recipient of the prized Gold Dragon, Brand Spectrum worked in collaboration with Pepsi Cola
International Pakistan to train 10,000 enrolled female students of universities and colleges in Lahore and Karachi in riding motorcycles. #RideForChange benefitted from the support of traffic authorities in these cities, as a result of which all of the 10,000 females were issued learner driver permits. The inspirational campaign, conceptualized and executed under the dynamic leadership of Brand Spectrum, aimed at solving mobility issues that confront so many young women in Pakistan, hindering their professional and personal growth.

Through an activation campaign that challenged gender stereotypes and emphasized the freedom and independence associated with travel, Brand Spectrum client, Pepsi Cola International Pakistan motivated young women to assume control of their lives and accomplish their dreams.

The groundbreaking #RideForChange campaign witnessed significant media coverage with numerous print, digital, and television features, sparking an important conversation on women’s access to transport, the causes of gender equality and women empowerment in Pakistan.
“Winning this prestigious award demonstrates that brands can achieve so much more by generating goodwill in the general public and we will continue to further this in all our endeavors,” said Anwar Kabir, CEO of Brand Spectrum.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

06:08 PM | 13 Nov, 2023

PAF's JF-17 Thunder Block-III aircraft set for maiden appearance at ...

03:17 PM | 13 Nov, 2023

Gold sees slight increase in Pakistan

12:19 PM | 13 Nov, 2023

Rs100 Prize Bond November 2023: Check draw date, and balloting ...

09:51 PM | 12 Nov, 2023

Honda Civic latest price in Pakistan November 2023

11:55 PM | 11 Nov, 2023

Pak-China joint naval exercise 'Sea Guardian-2023' begins in Karachi

04:59 PM | 11 Nov, 2023

Pakistan’s polio-survivor Naveed Butt wins gold at US Mr. Olympia

Advertisement

Latest

12:32 PM | 14 Nov, 2023

Brand Spectrum Wins 2023 Gold Dragon for Pepsi’s #RideForChange

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 14 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 14th November, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee dips against US dollar, other currencies - Check today forex rates here

Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market as import payments pressure mounts.

The local currency market saw hefty buying of USD for import payments, which puts the rupee under pressure.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Tuesday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stood at 286.9 for buying and 289.45 for selling.

Euro rate hovers at 306 for buying and 308.5 for selling with a marginal drop. UK Pound Sterling was available in the market at 353 for buying, and 356.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 79.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal moves up to 76.50.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 14 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.9 289.65
Euro EUR 306 308.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.75 80.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.5 77.25
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.49 771.49
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.59 39.99
Danish Krone DKK 41.13 41.53
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.76 37.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.68
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927.08 936.08
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.98 61.58
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.23 171.23
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.83 26.13
Omani Riyal OMR 745.66 753.66
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.87 79.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.32 26.62
Swiss Franc CHF 317.99 320.49
Thai Bhat THB 7.99 8.14

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices up in Pakistan - Check today rate 14 November 2023

Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed rise in response to upward trajectory in global market trends.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 14 November 2023

On Tuesday, the price of single tola gold price is being traded at Rs211,800 while the 10-gram price stands at Rs181,584.

In the international market, the price of yellow metal increased by $5 and hovers around $1,945 per ounce.

Gold Price in Pakistan today

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 211,800 PKR 2,415
Karachi PKR 211,800 PKR 2,415
Islamabad PKR 211,800 PKR 2,415
Peshawar PKR 211,800 PKR 2,415
Quetta PKR 211,800 PKR 2,415
Sialkot PKR 211,800 PKR 2,415
Attock PKR 211,800 PKR 2,415
Gujranwala PKR 211,800 PKR 2,415
Jehlum PKR 211,800 PKR 2,415
Multan PKR 211,800 PKR 2,415
Bahawalpur PKR 211,800 PKR 2,415
Gujrat PKR 211,800 PKR 2,415
Nawabshah PKR 211,800 PKR 2,415
Chakwal PKR 211,800 PKR 2,415
Hyderabad PKR 211,800 PKR 2,415
Nowshehra PKR 211,800 PKR 2,415
Sargodha PKR 211,800 PKR 2,415
Faisalabad PKR 211,800 PKR 2,415
Mirpur PKR 211,800 PKR 2,415

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: