Anoushay Abbasi sets internet on fire with new bold pictures

01:05 PM | 14 Nov, 2023
Anoushay Abbasi sets internet on fire with new bold pictures
Actress and former VJ Anoushay Abbasi aced the art of raising temperature and she again stormed the internet with her fresh stunning clicks.

Despite her bold fashion statement, the actor is considered a true fashion inspiration for many as she gained immense love and recognition from the audience over the years.

The Prem Gali star never felt any hesitation in trying something bold and she did it again. Her recent pictures show her posing in a black tank top paired with pink-colored bell-bottom pants and black boats.

The actor is shining in the spotlight of 101 Talaqain, a hit drama airing on Green Entertainment, capturing the affection of her ever-loyal fans.

She made her debut in acting in 2010 in the drama serial Mere Anganai Main. Despite playing supporting roles in each series, Anoushay has gained immense love and recognition from the audience.

