Anoushay Abbasi revives the groovy 1970s vibe in latest pictures

Maheen Khawaja
11:27 PM | 8 Nov, 2023
Source: Anoushay Abbasi (Instagram)

In the ever-evolving world of fashion, there exists a remarkable ability to resurrect the glamour of bygone eras. Anoushay Abbasi, a contemporary trendsetter, recently turned heads by effortlessly channelling the iconic fashion of the 1970s. Her choice of attire not only pays homage to this classic design but also injects her own modern twist, making her a true fashion inspiration.

Abbasi's ensemble featured a polka dot shirt, a timeless pattern that evokes nostalgia while seamlessly incorporating her personal touch. The shirt was impeccably tailored, boasting a slightly oversized fit that perfectly captured the essence of the '70s. It was expertly tucked into her high-waisted bell-bottom pants, creating a sleek and polished silhouette that seamlessly bridged the gap between past and present.

To complete her retro-chic look, she adorned herself with chunky platform shoes that echoed the fashion sensibilities of the '70s. Her hair, elegantly styled in a loose ponytail, and oversized sunglasses added the perfect finishing touches to her effortlessly cool ensemble.

Here's what fans had to say:

Currently, she shines in the spotlight of 101 Talaqain, a hit drama airing on Green Entertainment, capturing the affection of her ever-loyal fans.

