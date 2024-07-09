Search

Business

PITB, MCB Bank, and Mastercard Partner to Digitize Government Payments in Pakistan

Web Desk
12:38 PM | 9 Jul, 2024
PITB, MCB Bank, and Mastercard Partner to Digitize Government Payments in Pakistan

LAHORE – In a landmark move to revolutionize financial transactions within the public sector, the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), MCB Bank, and Mastercard have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to digitize payments across Pakistan.

The MoU was signed by PITB Additional Director General (ADG) Khurram Mushtaq and MCB Bank Group Head Shahzad Ishaq. The signing ceremony was attended by PITB & MCB Bank officials.

This strategic partnership aims at enhancing the efficiency, transparency, and security of online payments to various government and private institutions throughout Pakistan. As the primary interface for these payments, PITB’s PayZen platform will ensure that the process remains transparent, accessible, and user-friendly for the citizens of Pakistan.

In his remarks on the occasion, Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “This collaboration is set to streamline financial transactions, reduce bureaucratic inefficiencies, and provide a secure method for handling government payments, ultimately fostering a more digitally inclusive society.”

“Our goal is to make digital payments accessible and convenient for all citizens, enhancing overall public service delivery,” he added.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Business

12:38 PM | 9 Jul, 2024

PITB, MCB Bank, and Mastercard Partner to Digitize Government ...

07:03 PM | 8 Jul, 2024

Gold rates dip by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan

04:14 PM | 7 Jul, 2024

U Bank, Yousuf Dewan Companies sign MoU to collaborate for enhanced ...

01:32 PM | 7 Jul, 2024

Suzuki Wagon R latest price update in Pakistan July 2024

01:09 PM | 7 Jul, 2024

Pakistan introduces new taxes on Netflix subscriptions through banks

11:09 AM | 5 Jul, 2024

Fuel strike: Petroleum dealers divided as govt tactics come into play

Advertisement

Latest

01:30 PM | 9 Jul, 2024

Will Babar Azam retain captaincy of Pakistan Cricket Team?

Gold & Silver

07:03 PM | 8 Jul, 2024

Gold rates dip by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today Open Market - Currency Rates - 9 July 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 9, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.45 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 350.25 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal increased to 75.95.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.8 280.75
Euro EUR 294.45 297.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.25 353.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.15 75.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.50 74.30
Australian Dollar AUD 182.25 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.12 748.12
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.25 205.25
China Yuan CNY 38.3 38.7
Danish Krone DKK 40.08 40.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.65 916.65
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.89 59.69
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.34 77.04
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.15 204.15
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 309.11 311.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: