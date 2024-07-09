Karachi Weather Update today as new westerly wave enters Pakistan

KARACHI – Met Office predicts hot and humid weather conditions in most areas of Sindh including in provincial capital Karachi during the next 48 hours, with slight chances of showers.
In its latest advisory, PMD said mainly hot and humid weather is expected in Sindh, but there are chances of rain and thundershowers at isolated places in Karachi, Mirpur Khas, Thatta and other regions.
On Tuesday, Karachi's temperature was recorded between 30-36 degrees Celsius during the day, while humidity over 50 percent.
Upcoming rains and thundershowers will bring relief for people amid oppressive weather, with significant rainfall expected in the upper and central regions from July 10 to 15.
Monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea will penetrate these areas starting July 10, bringing intermittent rain and wind, with isolated heavy falls in Kashmir and various parts of Punjab and Sindh.
The heaviest and most prolonged showers are anticipated in Kashmir region from July 10 to 16. PMD also warned of urban flooding in northeastern Punjab and potential landslides in hilly areas.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 9, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.45 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 350.25 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal increased to 75.95.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.8
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|294.45
|297.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.25
|353.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.50
|74.30
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.25
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.12
|748.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.25
|205.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.08
|40.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.65
|916.65
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.89
|59.69
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.34
|77.04
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.15
|204.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.11
|311.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
