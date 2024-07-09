Karachi Weather Update today as new westerly wave enters Pakistan

KARACHI – Met Office predicts hot and humid weather conditions in most areas of Sindh including in provincial capital Karachi during the next 48 hours, with slight chances of showers.

In its latest advisory, PMD said mainly hot and humid weather is expected in Sindh, but there are chances of rain and thundershowers at isolated places in Karachi, Mirpur Khas, Thatta and other regions.

Karachi Rain Update

On Tuesday, Karachi's temperature was recorded between 30-36 degrees Celsius during the day, while humidity over 50 percent.

Upcoming rains and thundershowers will bring relief for people amid oppressive weather, with significant rainfall expected in the upper and central regions from July 10 to 15.

Monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea will penetrate these areas starting July 10, bringing intermittent rain and wind, with isolated heavy falls in Kashmir and various parts of Punjab and Sindh.

The heaviest and most prolonged showers are anticipated in Kashmir region from July 10 to 16. PMD also warned of urban flooding in northeastern Punjab and potential landslides in hilly areas.