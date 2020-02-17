Anti-polio campaign begins across the country today
ISLAMABAD - Anti-polio campaign of varied duration begins countrywide today (Monday) to vaccinate 39.6 million children under the age of five years.
According to an official of the National Emergency Operations Centre, over 265,000 frontline polio workers are taking part in the campaign.
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza has requested all segments of society to join hands to eradicate poliovirus from the country.
He said that we have critically reviewed our performance during last campaign and worked with provincial and district teams for even better preparedness for this nationwide vaccination drive, adding that we are committed to reach every last child with the essential anti-polio vaccine.
