CM Punjab Usman Buzdar approves Rawalpindi Ring Road project
Web Desk
12:13 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved the Rawalpindi Ring Road project on Saturday.

According to media reports, the project would be completed in Rs 50 billion.

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar said the mega project would resolve the issues of Rawalpindi traffic and boost economic activities. 

He directed the authorities concerned to fix a timeline of the project and would speed up the work.

Punjab government would start development work on Sheikhupura-Gujranwala road in coming days, the Punjab CM said. He said the provincial government would provide full support to the project.

Approval in principle was also given to appoint transaction advisers for 10 other projects in a meeting of the public-private partnership policy and monitoring board. 

