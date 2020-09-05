US offers mediation to resolve China-India border dispute

12:42 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
US offers mediation to resolve China-India border dispute
Share

WASHINGTON – United States (US) President Donald Trump has offered mediation to resolve border dispute between China and India. 

Talking to reporters in Washington, the US President has said that Washington is ready to help resolve the dispute between India and China over the mountain border running through the western Himalayas.

He said the situation is “very nasty, and the two countries are going at it much more strongly than a lot of people even understand.

He said Washington is talking with both countries about what it could do to help defuse the situation.

Border conflicts are a permanent fixture of India-China relations, as the countries do not have a marked border but rather the Line of Actual Control (LAC), created after the 1962 war between the nations. However, the tensions became more strained as a result of skirmishes between the countries' border forces starting in May.

More From This Category
US offers mediation to resolve China-India border ...
12:42 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
Turkey, Greece on table for talks over Eastern ...
11:34 PM | 4 Sep, 2020
Beijing warns Delhi to stop unfair practice of ...
06:22 PM | 4 Sep, 2020
Israel's PM privately agreed to US arms sale plan ...
04:29 PM | 4 Sep, 2020
UN calls for probe into HR violations, mass ...
08:22 PM | 3 Sep, 2020
Facebook bans Indian politician over hate speech ...
06:17 PM | 3 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
The 6 best celebrity wedding dresses that will make you want to get married right now
04:24 PM | 5 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr