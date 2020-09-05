50% quota granted for Islamabad domicile holders in federal institutions jobs

ISLAMABAD – The government has decided to grant 50 percent quota to Islamabad domicile holders in jobs of federal institutions on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to the notification issued by Establishment Division, the quota will be applicable on jobs of grade 1 to 15.

19 percent quota for Sindh, 7.5 percent for open merit, 11.5 percent for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 6 percent for Balochistan and two percent for Azad Kashmir while one percent for Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) has been granted by the federal government departments.

The government has decided to continue quota for former-FATA for next 10 years despite of their merger in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) therefore former Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA) will have three percent quota.