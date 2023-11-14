TikTok faces bans in Nepal over ‘hate content that disrupts social harmony’

KATHMANDU – Several countries have escalated efforts to restrict access to TikTok, the famous short-form video app, and now Nepal joins the list for blocking access to Chinese-owned platform over hate content.
The Nepalese government announced banning the massively used social media app TikTok, lamenting the platform’s refusal to remove hate content was affecting social harmony.
TikTok, a Chinese app used by 1.5 billion worldwide, will not be much affected after the ban in a country of 30 million but the move shows efforts by states across the globe to restrict TikTok use.
The app known for entertaining videos comprises all kinds of data but Nepal government finds that some content disrupts harmony. The government said it triggered religious hate, violence and sexual abuse that even led to clashes.
Nepal’s minister said TikTok disrupted social harmony, family structure, and family relations and that decision to ban TikTok will be effective immediately.
TikTok’s fandom soared massively in Asia and parts of the world since Covid pandemic.
Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market as import payments pressure mounts.
The local currency market saw hefty buying of USD for import payments, which puts the rupee under pressure.
On Tuesday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stood at 286.9 for buying and 289.45 for selling.
Euro rate hovers at 306 for buying and 308.5 for selling with a marginal drop. UK Pound Sterling was available in the market at 353 for buying, and 356.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 79.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal moves up to 76.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.9
|289.65
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.75
|80.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.5
|77.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.49
|771.49
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.59
|39.99
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.13
|41.53
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.76
|37.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.08
|936.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.98
|61.58
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.23
|171.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.83
|26.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.66
|753.66
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.87
|79.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.32
|26.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.99
|320.49
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.99
|8.14
Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed rise in response to upward trajectory in global market trends.
On Tuesday, the price of single tola gold price is being traded at Rs211,800 while the 10-gram price stands at Rs181,584.
In the international market, the price of yellow metal increased by $5 and hovers around $1,945 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
