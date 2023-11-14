  

Search

TechnologyWorld

TikTok faces bans in Nepal over ‘hate content that disrupts social harmony’

Web Desk
10:12 AM | 14 Nov, 2023
TikTok faces bans in Nepal over ‘hate content that disrupts social harmony’
Source: File Photo

KATHMANDU – Several countries have escalated efforts to restrict access to TikTok, the famous short-form video app, and now Nepal joins the list for blocking access to Chinese-owned platform over hate content.

The Nepalese government announced banning the massively used social media app TikTok, lamenting the platform’s refusal to remove hate content was affecting social harmony.

TikTok, a Chinese app used by 1.5 billion worldwide, will not be much affected after the ban in a country of 30 million but the move shows efforts by states across the globe to restrict TikTok use.

The app known for entertaining videos comprises all kinds of data but Nepal government finds that some content disrupts harmony. The government said it triggered religious hate, violence and sexual abuse that even led to clashes.

Nepal’s minister said TikTok disrupted social harmony, family structure, and family relations and that decision to ban TikTok will be effective immediately.

TikTok’s fandom soared massively in Asia and parts of the world since Covid pandemic.

TikTok removes over 12.68m videos from Pakistan 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

03:37 PM | 13 Nov, 2023

British PM Sunka removes Suella Braverman as interior minister over ...

11:45 PM | 12 Nov, 2023

South Africa calls for Israeli PM Netanyahu's arrest over Gaza war ...

07:09 PM | 9 Nov, 2023

Has Dior replaced Bella Hadid over her pro-Palestine stance?

10:03 PM | 8 Nov, 2023

Italy to send hospital ship close to Gaza as over 10,000 Palestinians ...

07:37 PM | 8 Nov, 2023

1 Billion Followers Summit brings together 3,000 content creators, ...

12:42 PM | 8 Nov, 2023

Palestinian-American lawmaker in US Congress Rashida Tlaib silenced ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:12 AM | 14 Nov, 2023

TikTok faces bans in Nepal over ‘hate content that disrupts social harmony’

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 14 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 14th November, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee dips against US dollar, other currencies - Check today forex rates here

Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market as import payments pressure mounts.

The local currency market saw hefty buying of USD for import payments, which puts the rupee under pressure.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Tuesday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stood at 286.9 for buying and 289.45 for selling.

Euro rate hovers at 306 for buying and 308.5 for selling with a marginal drop. UK Pound Sterling was available in the market at 353 for buying, and 356.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 79.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal moves up to 76.50.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 14 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.9 289.65
Euro EUR 306 308.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.75 80.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.5 77.25
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.49 771.49
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.59 39.99
Danish Krone DKK 41.13 41.53
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.76 37.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.68
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927.08 936.08
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.98 61.58
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.23 171.23
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.83 26.13
Omani Riyal OMR 745.66 753.66
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.87 79.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.32 26.62
Swiss Franc CHF 317.99 320.49
Thai Bhat THB 7.99 8.14

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices up in Pakistan - Check today rate 14 November 2023

Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed rise in response to upward trajectory in global market trends.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 14 November 2023

On Tuesday, the price of single tola gold price is being traded at Rs211,800 while the 10-gram price stands at Rs181,584.

In the international market, the price of yellow metal increased by $5 and hovers around $1,945 per ounce.

Gold Price in Pakistan today

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 211,800 PKR 2,415
Karachi PKR 211,800 PKR 2,415
Islamabad PKR 211,800 PKR 2,415
Peshawar PKR 211,800 PKR 2,415
Quetta PKR 211,800 PKR 2,415
Sialkot PKR 211,800 PKR 2,415
Attock PKR 211,800 PKR 2,415
Gujranwala PKR 211,800 PKR 2,415
Jehlum PKR 211,800 PKR 2,415
Multan PKR 211,800 PKR 2,415
Bahawalpur PKR 211,800 PKR 2,415
Gujrat PKR 211,800 PKR 2,415
Nawabshah PKR 211,800 PKR 2,415
Chakwal PKR 211,800 PKR 2,415
Hyderabad PKR 211,800 PKR 2,415
Nowshehra PKR 211,800 PKR 2,415
Sargodha PKR 211,800 PKR 2,415
Faisalabad PKR 211,800 PKR 2,415
Mirpur PKR 211,800 PKR 2,415

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: