TikTok faces bans in Nepal over ‘hate content that disrupts social harmony’

KATHMANDU – Several countries have escalated efforts to restrict access to TikTok, the famous short-form video app, and now Nepal joins the list for blocking access to Chinese-owned platform over hate content.

The Nepalese government announced banning the massively used social media app TikTok, lamenting the platform’s refusal to remove hate content was affecting social harmony.

TikTok, a Chinese app used by 1.5 billion worldwide, will not be much affected after the ban in a country of 30 million but the move shows efforts by states across the globe to restrict TikTok use.

The app known for entertaining videos comprises all kinds of data but Nepal government finds that some content disrupts harmony. The government said it triggered religious hate, violence and sexual abuse that even led to clashes.

Nepal’s minister said TikTok disrupted social harmony, family structure, and family relations and that decision to ban TikTok will be effective immediately.

TikTok’s fandom soared massively in Asia and parts of the world since Covid pandemic.