Pakistan Stock Exchange surges to all-time high, nears 57,000 points milestone

vKARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its upward trajectory, touching a new milestone as the benchmark KSE-100 Index moved up by 285 points.
In the opening hours of trading, stock Exchange gained 285 points and 100-index hovers at 56,850 points.
On Monday, the 100-index finished at 56,524 points after surpassing the 56,000-point mark for the first time in history.
The stock market has been shattering new records since it crossed the 53,000 mark for the first time in six years early in November.
Experts link the historic surge with the reduction in Pakistan Investment Bonds yields, which amplified buying at domestic level.
The historic surge in the Stock Exchange pushed positive sentiments in money market, and an ongoing IMF review remains a key checkpoint that will further amplify the market’s future trajectory.
The development is a positive indicator of Pakistan's economic strength and stability, and is said to be helpful in luring international investors.
Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market as import payments pressure mounts.
The local currency market saw hefty buying of USD for import payments, which puts the rupee under pressure.
On Tuesday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stood at 286.9 for buying and 289.45 for selling.
Euro rate hovers at 306 for buying and 308.5 for selling with a marginal drop. UK Pound Sterling was available in the market at 353 for buying, and 356.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 79.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal moves up to 76.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.9
|289.65
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.75
|80.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.5
|77.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.49
|771.49
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.59
|39.99
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.13
|41.53
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.76
|37.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.08
|936.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.98
|61.58
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.23
|171.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.83
|26.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.66
|753.66
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.87
|79.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.32
|26.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.99
|320.49
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.99
|8.14
Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed rise in response to upward trajectory in global market trends.
On Tuesday, the price of single tola gold price is being traded at Rs211,800 while the 10-gram price stands at Rs181,584.
In the international market, the price of yellow metal increased by $5 and hovers around $1,945 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.