Pakistan Stock Exchange surges to all-time high, nears 57,000 points milestone

Web Desk
10:36 AM | 14 Nov, 2023
Pakistan Stock Exchange surges to all-time high, nears 57,000 points milestone
vKARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its upward trajectory, touching a new milestone as the benchmark KSE-100 Index moved up by 285 points.

In the opening hours of trading, stock Exchange gained 285 points and 100-index hovers at 56,850 points.

On Monday, the 100-index finished at 56,524 points after surpassing the 56,000-point mark for the first time in history.

The stock market has been shattering new records since it crossed the 53,000 mark for the first time in six years early in November.

Experts link the historic surge with the reduction in Pakistan Investment Bonds yields, which amplified buying at domestic level.

The historic surge in the Stock Exchange pushed positive sentiments in money market, and an ongoing IMF review remains a key checkpoint that will further amplify the market’s future trajectory.

The development is a positive indicator of Pakistan's economic strength and stability, and is said to be helpful in luring international investors.

