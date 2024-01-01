JS Bank reflects on year of progress and growth

KARACHI - As the year 2024 begins, JS Bank, one of the fastest-growing banks in Pakistan, reflects on its journey of progress and growth to provide the best-in-class services to its customers.
In a year of memorable highlights, acquiring BankIslami was a significant milestone for JS Bank, reiterating its commitment to growth and evolution. Together, both banks will continue to operate independently in their respective domains and remain steadfast in their mission to provide best-in-class financial services to their customers.
JS Bank also remained committed to expanding its footprint nationwide by inaugurating new state-of-the-art branches to improve customer outreach. Under JSBL’s Annual Bank Expansion Plan (ABEP), several chapters in the rural and urban areas were inaugurated, including Hala, Chawharmal, and Gambat branches in Sindh, Samundri branch in Faisalabad, Gujar Khan branch in Rawalpindi, and several others.
With a focus on future-proofing the Bank, JSBL went beyond the brick-and-mortar branches and made strides in its digital ends to meet the customers' evolving needs, driving digital adoption and financial inclusion. In 2023, JS Bank’s mobile application usage grew by 72%, resulting in a 176% increase in the transaction volume compared to the previous year. The Bank also witnessed 148% growth in utilising JS BOT, a personal WhatsApp banking assistant, with over 2.6 million hits for critical digital services.
Zindigi, JS Bank’s fintech offering, witnessed 100% YOY growth in its user base in 2023, accumulating 4.8 million customers, with a consistent 200% increase in transactions and a 50% increase in the value of trades. The growth resulted from continuous innovative product offerings, including digital payments, loans, stocks, mutual funds, and a premium debit card proposition. Zindigi became a leading Banking as a Service (BaaS) and Open Banking Solution Provider.
Zindigi also extended its impact beyond the financial space and empowered young entrepreneurs by launching the Zindigi Prize, a year-long social entrepreneurship program with 5000 start-ups in more than 130 university campuses nationwide.
Considering the market needs for credit and immediate funds, JS Bank revamped its offerings, including cashback and other incentives, marking a growth of 167% in customer acquisition and an 80% rise in user spending.
JS Bank also became a trusted partner to provide corporate and employee banking solutions to some of the leading businesses in the country, including Daraz, State Life Insurance, Attock Petroleum, Nestle, and Oil & Gas Development Company (OGDCL).
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Monday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.4 for buying and 284.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 309 for buying and 313 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.4.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.4
|281.4
|Euro
|EUR
|309
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.15
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|191.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.87
|757.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|213
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.82
|42.22
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.1
|36.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.4
|3.51
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.45
|1.53
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.31
|926.31
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.04
|61.64
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.84
|179.84
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.7
|28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.58
|740.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.73
|78.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.26
|28.56
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329.69
|332.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.17
|8.32
Gold rate in Pakistan today on first day of the year stands at Rs219,200 per tola for 24-carat of the precious metal.
As price of single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,200, the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,930.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today is Rs200,932, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs191,800 and 18k gold rate stands Rs164,400 for each tola.
In international market, the bullion moved up and reached $2,066 on Monday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Karachi
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Quetta
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Attock
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Multan
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
