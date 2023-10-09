Search

Pakistan

Pakistan Air Force launches massive air drill ‘Indus Shield-2023’ with forces from 14 countries

Web Desk
10:15 AM | 9 Oct, 2023
Pakistan Air Force launches massive air drill ‘Indus Shield-2023’ with forces from 14 countries
Source: IntelPk_/Twitter

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Air Force’s Multinational Air Exercise, Indus Shield-2023 has been kick-started at the PAF operational air base.

The air exercise was a splendid display of international camaraderie and airpower, as forces from the 14th Nation flocked to PAF’s Airpower Centre of Excellence (ACE).

‘Indus Shield 2023’ aimed to unite aviation experts from several Middle Eastern countries including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Turkiye, Egypt, Oman, Bahrain, Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Morocco, Uzbekistan, China, and Hungary.

Pakistani forces occasionally organize such international drills to strengthen defense ties with other countries as troops learn from the experiences and techniques of other nations.

Air Vice Marshal Tariq Mehmood Ghazi inaugurated the event as chief guest, and emphasized its significance in achieving common objectives in the face of evolving dynamics of air warfare.

In a statement, Air Vice Marshal said ‘Indus Shield 2023’ not only offers a unique opportunity for participating air forces to bring their unparalleled skills and operational capabilities to the spotlight, but will also deepen mutual understanding between the participating contingents to promote interoperability.

He said forces will learn the invaluable experience of aerial warfare employment tactics to the air and ground crew through simulation of real-time war scenarios and varied combat missions.

‘Shaheen X’: Pak-China joint air force exercise begins 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

09:31 PM | 8 Oct, 2023

Pakistani political leaders condemn Israeli air strikes on ...

06:22 PM | 8 Oct, 2023

School Based Assessment 2023 Grade 6

05:59 PM | 8 Oct, 2023

What could be the latest petrol price in Pakistan from October 16?

03:19 PM | 8 Oct, 2023

Pakistan set to receive fresh loan tranche from IMF

08:45 PM | 7 Oct, 2023

Pakistan raises concerns over hostilities between Israel and ...

09:51 AM | 7 Oct, 2023

Admiral Naveed Ashraf takes charge as new chief of Pakistan Navy

Advertisement

Latest

11:08 AM | 9 Oct, 2023

Netherlands vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 match Live Streaming details

Horoscope

09:01 AM | 9 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 9 September, 2023.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 9, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 9, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.4 282.4
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346.5 350
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.8 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 75
Australian Dollar AUD 178.2 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 757.11 765.11
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.1 39.5
Danish Krone DKK 39.69 40.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.62
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 920.53 929.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.61 168.61
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.92 27.22
Omani Riyal OMR 739.41 747.41
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.03 79.73
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 311.36 313.86
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 9, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,600 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 167,700.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 9 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 195,600 PKR 2,270
Karachi PKR 195,600 PKR 2,270
Islamabad PKR 195,600 PKR 2,270
Peshawar PKR 195,600 PKR 2,270
Quetta PKR 195,600 PKR 2,270
Sialkot PKR 195,600 PKR 2,270
Attock PKR 195,600 PKR 2,270
Gujranwala PKR 195,600 PKR 2,270
Jehlum PKR 195,600 PKR 2,270
Multan PKR 195,600 PKR 2,270
Bahawalpur PKR 195,600 PKR 2,270
Gujrat PKR 195,600 PKR 2,270
Nawabshah PKR 195,600 PKR 2,270
Chakwal PKR 195,600 PKR 2,270
Hyderabad PKR 195,600 PKR 2,270
Nowshehra PKR 195,600 PKR 2,270
Sargodha PKR 195,600 PKR 2,270
Faisalabad PKR 195,600 PKR 2,270
Mirpur PKR 195,600 PKR 2,270

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: