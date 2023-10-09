Pakistan Air Force launches massive air drill ‘Indus Shield-2023’ with forces from 14 countries

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Air Force’s Multinational Air Exercise, Indus Shield-2023 has been kick-started at the PAF operational air base.

The air exercise was a splendid display of international camaraderie and airpower, as forces from the 14th Nation flocked to PAF’s Airpower Centre of Excellence (ACE).

‘Indus Shield 2023’ aimed to unite aviation experts from several Middle Eastern countries including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Turkiye, Egypt, Oman, Bahrain, Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Morocco, Uzbekistan, China, and Hungary.

Pakistani forces occasionally organize such international drills to strengthen defense ties with other countries as troops learn from the experiences and techniques of other nations.

Air Vice Marshal Tariq Mehmood Ghazi inaugurated the event as chief guest, and emphasized its significance in achieving common objectives in the face of evolving dynamics of air warfare.

In a statement, Air Vice Marshal said ‘Indus Shield 2023’ not only offers a unique opportunity for participating air forces to bring their unparalleled skills and operational capabilities to the spotlight, but will also deepen mutual understanding between the participating contingents to promote interoperability.

He said forces will learn the invaluable experience of aerial warfare employment tactics to the air and ground crew through simulation of real-time war scenarios and varied combat missions.