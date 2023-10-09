Pakistan Air Force launches massive air drill ‘Indus Shield-2023’ with forces from 14 countries

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Air Force’s Multinational Air Exercise, Indus Shield-2023 has been kick-started at the PAF operational air base.
The air exercise was a splendid display of international camaraderie and airpower, as forces from the 14th Nation flocked to PAF’s Airpower Centre of Excellence (ACE).
‘Indus Shield 2023’ aimed to unite aviation experts from several Middle Eastern countries including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Turkiye, Egypt, Oman, Bahrain, Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Morocco, Uzbekistan, China, and Hungary.
PAF'S 14 NATION MULTINATIONAL AIR EXERCISE INDUS SHIELD-2023 KICKS OFF AT ACE— The Intel Consortium (@IntelPk_) October 8, 2023
In a magnificent display of international camaraderie and airpower, PAF has proudly inaugurated its14 Nation Multinational Air Exercise, Indus Shield-2023, at an operational air base of Pakistan Air… pic.twitter.com/BjsP3fqJ68
Pakistani forces occasionally organize such international drills to strengthen defense ties with other countries as troops learn from the experiences and techniques of other nations.
Air Vice Marshal Tariq Mehmood Ghazi inaugurated the event as chief guest, and emphasized its significance in achieving common objectives in the face of evolving dynamics of air warfare.
In a statement, Air Vice Marshal said ‘Indus Shield 2023’ not only offers a unique opportunity for participating air forces to bring their unparalleled skills and operational capabilities to the spotlight, but will also deepen mutual understanding between the participating contingents to promote interoperability.
He said forces will learn the invaluable experience of aerial warfare employment tactics to the air and ground crew through simulation of real-time war scenarios and varied combat missions.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 9, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346.5
|350
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.2
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.11
|765.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.1
|39.5
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.69
|40.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.62
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|920.53
|929.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.61
|168.61
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.41
|747.41
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.36
|313.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,600 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 167,700.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Karachi
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Islamabad
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Peshawar
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Quetta
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Sialkot
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Attock
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Gujranwala
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Jehlum
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Multan
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Gujrat
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Nawabshah
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Chakwal
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Hyderabad
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Nowshehra
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Sargodha
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Faisalabad
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Mirpur
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.