‘Shaheen X’: Pak-China joint air force exercise begins 

LANZHOU – China and Pakistan on Monday kicked off a joint air force exercise, Shaheen X, in China as part of efforts to deepen bilateral military ties.

The air force drills will focus on training in typical combat scenarios such as joint air defense and joint countermeasures.

Fighter jets, early warning aircraft and several other types of aircraft, as well as ground forces such as ground-to-air missiles and radar and signal troops from both sides will take part in the drills.

The naval aviation units China will also participate in the training.

The "Shaheen" series of joint exercise between the two countries began in March 2011.