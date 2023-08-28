Armaan Malik gets engaged to beau Aashna Shroff

Today, Indian singer Armaan Malik and fashion maven Aashna Shroff announced their engagement today, marking a new chapter in their lives.

Taking to Instagram on a memorable Monday, Malik graced his feed with a sequence of picturesque moments from his proposal, penning an endearing caption that reads, "And our forever has only just begun" accompanied by a white heart emoji. Aashna, in her heartfelt caption accompanying the proposal pictures, also said, "Your leap of faith made me put all my faith in you."

Many celebs including Athiya Shetty, Anuv Jain, Varun Dhawan, Esha Gupta, Zareen Khan and Tiger Shroff congratulated the couple.

The lovebirds have been lighting up the public stage with their love for a while now. Together, they graced the iconic MTV Europe Awards 2022, striding hand in hand on their debut official red carpet journey. Armaan's melodious voice has weaved its way through the tapestry of Indian cinema, while Aashna's influence in the realm of fashion has remained unparalleled for over a glorious decade.