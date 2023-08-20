Kiara Advani sets internet on fire with new bold photoshoot

Lollywood dynamic and versatile star Kiara Advani aced the art of remaining under the limelight and her recent photoshoot was enough to raise the temperature online.

In B. Town, Kabir Singh carved a niche for herself with her remarkable performances and impeccable fashion sense, earning her the status of a fashion icon, and she continued to strengthen her position in the showbiz industry.

Lately, the actor was spotted in a black gown with a thigh-high slit as she dropped new pictures, sending pulses racing with her latest avatar.

The pictures show her posing in a skimpy dress as she looks into the camera. The carrousel also carries monochrome snaps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

As the pictures went viral, raking reactions on Instagram, fans showered love on Kiara.

Kiara made her debut with Fugly in 2014, and rose to fame with her role as Preeti Sikka in Kabir Singh. She also starred in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Good Newwz, Laxmii, and Lust Stories.