Amar Khan faces backlash for wearing bold saree
Lollywood diva Amar Khan is gearing for her film debut with the upcoming movie “Dum Mastam” and the trailer release proves that the stunner is a performer at heart.
The star-studded trailer launch of “Dum Mastam” saw a plethora of stars in attendance including Urwa Hocane, Ushna Shah, Adnan Siddiqui, Sanam Jung, Humayun Saeed and many others.
Produced by Adnan Siddiqui and distributed by HUM Films, Dum Mastam will release on Eid ul Fitr 2022.
The Belapur Ki Dayan star was made a dazzling appearance at the trailer launch of her debut movie along with her mother.
Styled to perfection, Amar was a sight to behold in a gorgeous sleeveless maroon saree by ace designer “Mohsin Naveed Ranjha” as she oozed panache and grace in the timeless old glam look.
However, the keyboard warriors directed a lot of backlash towards her for her 'revealing' clothes while others were all praises of her fashion choices.
Mocked and trolled by the moral brigade, Amar's wardrobe choices drew widespread critique.
On the work front, Amar Khan is currently being praised for her performance in the drama serial Baddua opposite Muneeb Butt.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/10-Jan-2022/amar-khan-s-sizzling-dance-moves-at-saboor-aly-s-wedding-go-viral
