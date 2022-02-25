WhatsApp rolls out another shortcut for #Android users

WhatsApp has introduced another shortcut “search message”, improving the experience for its users, WABetainfo reported.

The feature is part of the redesigned contact info interface the widely popular messaging application launched last year.

Initially, it will be available to certain beta testers on Android, the report said, adding that the new option can be view by tapping on the +1 icon as it can be seen in the photo.

"Unfortunately, the search shortcut doesn’t seem working so well," the WhatsApp news tracker said, adding that the company would resolve the glitches in future updates.