10:44 PM | 2 Jun, 2021
PTA gives go-ahead for provision of internet services in areas of KP, Balochistan
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has permitted telecom operators to provide internet services in the Khyber District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and some areas of Balochistan.

“In pursuance of Government’s vision of providing internet services across the country, after review of security situation by concerned departments, instructions have been issued to telecom operators for restoration of internet services in Khyber District of Khybr Pakhtunkhawa and various areas of certain districts of Balochistan,” PTA said in a press release.        .  

The Balochistan’s areas include Turbat city, Kech, Awaran, Panjgur, Washuk & Kalat along the highways i.e. RCDH, N-30, N-85 and Awaran-Bela Road.

Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) will also be directed to upgrade their existing infrastructure from 2G sites to 3G/ 4G where feasible, and consider network expansion so that better voice and data services can be extended to residents of these areas.

The restoration of data services will help residents to fulfill their educational, health, commerce and communication needs. Restoration of internet services in other areas will be implemented in a phased manner, subject to review of security situation.

