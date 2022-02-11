WhatsApp developing new feature for group voice calls
Share
WhatsApp is now enabling a new experience for its users while placing group voice calls, according to WABetainfo.
According to the WhatsApp watcher, the Meta-owned instant messaging app is starting to roll out a new interface to certain beta testers.
It reported that WhatsApp is also revamping the interface when you place a group voice call, bringing voice waveforms for all participants during the call.
“This feature is rolling out to certain Android beta testers, but more activations are planned within the next few weeks,” WABetainfo said.
It is pertinent to mention here that another feature to improve the interface for voice calls is already enabled in this iOS beta, which includes the ability to use wallpaper for voice calls, even if there is no way to customise it at the moment.
Global voice note player feature rolled out for ... 08:55 PM | 7 Feb, 2022
WhatsApp has starting rolling out the global voice note player feature for consumers using Desktop beta. The feature, ...
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Minor girl sexually assaulted in Lahore school01:16 PM | 11 Feb, 2022
- Sapphire honored with the Shaukat Khanum Corporate Social ...12:50 PM | 11 Feb, 2022
-
- WhatsApp developing new feature for group voice calls11:47 AM | 11 Feb, 2022
- Islamophobia has taken 'most lethal form' in India: Noam Chomsky11:20 AM | 11 Feb, 2022
-
- Aamir Liaquat’s daughter Dua reacts to father’s third marriage10:17 AM | 11 Feb, 2022
- Aamir Liaquat thanks PM Imran for sending best wishes on his third ...11:34 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021