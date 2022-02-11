WhatsApp developing new feature for group voice calls

WhatsApp is now enabling a new experience for its users while placing group voice calls, according to WABetainfo.

According to the WhatsApp watcher, the Meta-owned instant messaging app is starting to roll out a new interface to certain beta testers.

It reported that WhatsApp is also revamping the interface when you place a group voice call, bringing voice waveforms for all participants during the call.

“This feature is rolling out to certain Android beta testers, but more activations are planned within the next few weeks,” WABetainfo said.

It is pertinent to mention here that another feature to improve the interface for voice calls is already enabled in this iOS beta, which includes the ability to use wallpaper for voice calls, even if there is no way to customise it at the moment.