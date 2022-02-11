WhatsApp developing new feature for group voice calls
Web Desk
11:47 AM | 11 Feb, 2022
WhatsApp developing new feature for group voice calls
Share

WhatsApp is now enabling a new experience for its users while placing group voice calls, according to WABetainfo.

According to the WhatsApp watcher, the Meta-owned instant messaging app is starting to roll out a new interface to certain beta testers.

It reported that WhatsApp is also revamping the interface when you place a group voice call, bringing voice waveforms for all participants during the call.

“This feature is rolling out to certain Android beta testers, but more activations are planned within the next few weeks,” WABetainfo said.

It is pertinent to mention here that another feature to improve the interface for voice calls is already enabled in this iOS beta, which includes the ability to use wallpaper for voice calls, even if there is no way to customise it at the moment.

Global voice note player feature rolled out for ... 08:55 PM | 7 Feb, 2022

WhatsApp has starting rolling out the global voice note player feature for consumers using Desktop beta. The feature, ...

More From This Category
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra offers the Ultimate and ...
09:21 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
Brainchild Communications Pakistan named for ...
04:14 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
US-based Pakistani man garners $150m for 'largest ...
12:52 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
Global voice note player feature rolled out for ...
08:55 PM | 7 Feb, 2022
TECNO, Discover Pakistan bring a chance to ...
01:04 PM | 7 Feb, 2022
vivo V23e becomes a successful smartphone with ...
05:30 PM | 5 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sapphire honored with the Shaukat Khanum Corporate Social Responsibility Award
12:50 PM | 11 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr