Russia bans British airlines in tit-for-tat move amid Ukraine tension

03:16 PM | 25 Feb, 2022
Source: British Airways (Instagram)
MOSCOW – Russia has banned British airlines from landing at all of its airports and using its airspace amid ongoing military operations in neighbouring Ukraine.

The Russian civil aviation regulator said that decision has been made in response to "the unfriendly decisions by the UK aviation authorities".

A day earlier, the UK imposed a ban on Russia's national carrier Aeroflot as it announces sanctions against Moscow following a military operation in Ukraine.

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told ITV: "I think that's their retaliation for us yesterday banning Aeroflot from using and landing in the United Kingdom. That's their tit for tat response."

In response, the Russian regulator said: "This measure was taken in accordance with the provisions of the Intergovernmental Air Services Agreement between Russia and the UK as a response to unfriendly decisions by the UK aviation authorities regarding the restriction on regular flights of aircraft owned, leased or operated by a person associated with Russia or registered in Russia."

Meanwhile, British Airways has announced to offer full refunds to the passengers.

"We apologise for the inconvenience but this is clearly a matter beyond our control," the airline said.

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely," it added.

Ukraine's airspace closed for all flights on Thursday after Russian forces launched a military operation in Ukraine.

More From This Category
