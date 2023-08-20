Rashid Minhas: Glowing tributes paid to 1971 war hero on martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Army has paid glowing tribute to Pakistan Air Force (PAF) pilot officer Rashid Minhas who embraced martyrdom at the tender age of 20 during the 1971 war, on his martyrdom anniversary.

Minhas, a symbol of patriotism, courage, and selflessness, gets Nishan-e-Haider for his bravery and became youngest Air Force officer to receive the highest valour award.

Armed Forces of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), and Services Chiefs paid glowing tribute to Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, on his martyrdom anniversary while Pakistan Air Force released a short documentary to pay homage to Pakistan’s valiant son and the youngest recipient of Nishan-e-Haider.

ISPR said Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas is the youngest recipient of Nishan-e-Haider, who embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) at Goth Ahmed Shah, Sujawal on August 20, 1971. In the line of duty, Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas lived up to the great traditions of the Pakistan Armed Forces in defending the motherland, ISPR said,

The military’s media wing said, “Let us remember these heroes who have laid down their lives in defense of our motherland. The nation is proud of its gallant sons”.

On August 20, 1971, Rashid, as a pilot still under training, was taxing out a T-33 Jet trainer for take-off, when a Bengali pilot instructor, Flight Lieutenant Mataur Rahman, forced his way into the rear cockpit.

Bengali pilot knocked Rashid Minhas out, seized control of the aircraft and headed towards India. Young Rashid regained consciousness and forced the plane to crash just 32 miles from the Indian border.

Failing to do so, he did the only thing within his control to prevent the aircraft from being taken to India and deliberately sacrificed his life for the honour of Pakistan. The young hero was laid to rest on August 21, 1971, with full military honours.