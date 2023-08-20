Rashid Minhas: Glowing tributes paid to 1971 war hero on martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Army has paid glowing tribute to Pakistan Air Force (PAF) pilot officer Rashid Minhas who embraced martyrdom at the tender age of 20 during the 1971 war, on his martyrdom anniversary.
Minhas, a symbol of patriotism, courage, and selflessness, gets Nishan-e-Haider for his bravery and became youngest Air Force officer to receive the highest valour award.
Armed Forces of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), and Services Chiefs paid glowing tribute to Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, on his martyrdom anniversary while Pakistan Air Force released a short documentary to pay homage to Pakistan’s valiant son and the youngest recipient of Nishan-e-Haider.
ISPR said Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas is the youngest recipient of Nishan-e-Haider, who embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) at Goth Ahmed Shah, Sujawal on August 20, 1971. In the line of duty, Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas lived up to the great traditions of the Pakistan Armed Forces in defending the motherland, ISPR said,
The military’s media wing said, “Let us remember these heroes who have laid down their lives in defense of our motherland. The nation is proud of its gallant sons”.
On August 20, 1971, Rashid, as a pilot still under training, was taxing out a T-33 Jet trainer for take-off, when a Bengali pilot instructor, Flight Lieutenant Mataur Rahman, forced his way into the rear cockpit.
Bengali pilot knocked Rashid Minhas out, seized control of the aircraft and headed towards India. Young Rashid regained consciousness and forced the plane to crash just 32 miles from the Indian border.
Failing to do so, he did the only thing within his control to prevent the aircraft from being taken to India and deliberately sacrificed his life for the honour of Pakistan. The young hero was laid to rest on August 21, 1971, with full military honours.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 20, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.4
|303.95
|Euro
|EUR
|327.5
|330.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|382
|385.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.1
|83.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.1
|80.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|784.55
|792.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224.8
|227
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.83
|40.23
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.67
|38.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|958.62
|967.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.71
|64.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.22
|175.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.76
|760.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.62
|80.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|335.71
|338.21
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 227,400 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,960.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,712 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,448.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Karachi
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Islamabad
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Peshawar
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Quetta
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Sialkot
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Attock
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Gujranwala
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Jehlum
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Multan
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Gujrat
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Nawabshah
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Chakwal
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Hyderabad
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Nowshehra
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Sargodha
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Faisalabad
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Mirpur
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.