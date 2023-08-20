Search

Pakistan

Rashid Minhas: Glowing tributes paid to 1971 war hero on martyrdom anniversary

Web Desk 04:12 PM | 20 Aug, 2023
Rashid Minhas: Glowing tributes paid to 1971 war hero on martyrdom anniversary
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Army has paid glowing tribute to Pakistan Air Force (PAF) pilot officer Rashid Minhas who embraced martyrdom at the tender age of 20 during the 1971 war, on his martyrdom anniversary.

Minhas, a symbol of patriotism, courage, and selflessness, gets Nishan-e-Haider for his bravery and became youngest Air Force officer to receive the highest valour award.

Armed Forces of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), and Services Chiefs paid glowing tribute to Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, on his martyrdom anniversary while Pakistan Air Force released a short documentary to pay homage to Pakistan’s valiant son and the youngest recipient of Nishan-e-Haider.

ISPR said Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas is the youngest recipient of Nishan-e-Haider, who embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) at Goth Ahmed Shah, Sujawal on August 20, 1971. In the line of duty, Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas lived up to the great traditions of the Pakistan Armed Forces in defending the motherland, ISPR said,

The military’s media wing said, “Let us remember these heroes who have laid down their lives in defense of our motherland. The nation is proud of its gallant sons”.

On August 20, 1971, Rashid, as a pilot still under training, was taxing out a T-33 Jet trainer for take-off, when a Bengali pilot instructor, Flight Lieutenant Mataur Rahman, forced his way into the rear cockpit.

Bengali pilot knocked Rashid Minhas out, seized control of the aircraft and headed towards India. Young Rashid regained consciousness and forced the plane to crash just 32 miles from the Indian border.

Failing to do so, he did the only thing within his control to prevent the aircraft from being taken to India and deliberately sacrificed his life for the honour of Pakistan. The young hero was laid to rest on August 21, 1971, with full military honours.

Mother of young air warrior Shaheed Rashid Minhas passes away

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Foodies & Friends celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day and group's 6th anniversary together

03:03 PM | 18 Aug, 2023

PTI’s Yasmin Rashid rushed to cardiology hospital from Lahore jail

03:02 PM | 16 Aug, 2023

Syria awards PAF veteran medal of bravery for services in 1973 Arab-Israel war

02:51 PM | 13 Aug, 2023

Pakistan to release Rs100 commemorative coin on 10th anniversary of CPEC

11:50 PM | 10 Aug, 2023

Pakistan Navy war drill Shamsheer-e-Bahr XI begins

12:35 PM | 8 Aug, 2023

Pakistan celebrates 96th anniversary of founding of People's Liberation Army of China

07:48 PM | 2 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Actor Banita Sandhu announces relationship with singer AP Dhillon and ...

05:23 PM | 20 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – August 20, 2023

10:20 AM | 20 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 20, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 20, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 301.4 303.95
Euro EUR 327.5 330.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 382 385.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 83.1 83.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 80.1 80.9
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 784.55 792.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 224.8 227
China Yuan CNY 39.83 40.23
Danish Krone DKK 42.5 42.9
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.67 38.02
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.1
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 958.62 967.62
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.71 64.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.22 175.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.61 27.91
Omani Riyal OMR 752.76 760.76
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.62 80.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 335.71 338.21
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 20, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today


KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 227,400 on Sunday.  The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,960.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,712 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,448.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (20 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Karachi PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Islamabad PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Peshawar PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Quetta PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Sialkot PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Attock PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Gujranwala PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Jehlum PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Multan PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Bahawalpur PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Gujrat PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Nawabshah PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Chakwal PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Hyderabad PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Nowshehra PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Sargodha PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Faisalabad PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Mirpur PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Imran Khan : Biography, Age, Wife, Sons, Cricket & Politics

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: