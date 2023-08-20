This woman has the longest beard in the world!

Looks like women are all set to conquer the world — and every single competition!

As surprising as it sounds, a Michigander woman has grown the longest beard, making a Guinness World Record!

The daring lady Erin Honeycutt, 38, ditched her routine of shaving thrice a day to achieve the feat, according to Guinness World Records.

She secured the record on 8 February 2023, in Caro, Michigan, taking the mark from 75-year-old Vivian Wheeler, Guinness’s website said. Wheeler’s beard had checked in at 10.04in inches (25.5cm).

Honeycutt was able to grow the record-setting 11.8in (30cm) beard. How? Well, the 38-year-old has polycystic ovarian syndrome also called PCOS, according to Guinness officials' news release on Wednesday.

A common yet chronic condition, PCOS causes hormonal imbalance and can lead to excess hair growth.

Shaving, waxing and using hair-removal products were among the plethora of remedies Honeycutt tried to keep her beard tamed when it started growing after she turned 13.

Honeycutt told he Guinness news release, “I was probably shaving at least three times a day.”

Being exhausted from all the hair removal shenanigans, Honeycutt eventually started feeling “tired of shaving”, so she began growing her beard out at the suggestion of her wife, Jen.

A curious Honeycutt wanted to see how she would look like with a fully grown beard, and believed she could probably grow a “decent” one.

“I never thought that I would be able to attain or achieve a goal that would let me be in a book,” Honeycutt said. “And it’s just kind of a nice thing to be recognized.”