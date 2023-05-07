Hajra Yamin’s new bold video goes viral

KARACHI – Lollywood diva Hajra Yamin is a versatile showbiz star and undeniably a force to be reckoned with. Her foray into TV also proved that she is a star performer at heart.

Stunning fans with her fans with versatile roles that stand out onscreen, the Jalan star has slowly but surely carved a niche for herself in showbiz. Her bold persona and killer looks are the reasons why her massive fan following has fallen head over heels for her.

The actor recently dropped new videos from the latest photoshoot as she dazzled in a stunning black dress. Besides the clips, she also shared sizzling portraits as she flaunted flamboyance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hajra Yamin (@hajra_yamin)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hajra Yamin (@hajra_yamin)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hajra Yamin (@hajra_yamin)

The clips and pictures received mixed reactions from social media users.

Hajra Yamin has been highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Mere Apne. She made her on-screen debut in 2017 with Teri Raza and appeared in several hits including Tau Dil Ka Kia Hua, Bandi, Naqab Zan, Ehd-e-Wafa, Aas, Jalan, and Tera Ghum or Hum.