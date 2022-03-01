Hajra Yamin's new bold workout video breaks the internet
Web Desk
02:00 PM | 1 Mar, 2022
Hajra Yamin's new bold workout video breaks the internet
Source: Instagram
Share

Pakistan's rising star Hajra Yamin's acting skills and charismatic persona are the reasons why her fans following has fallen head over heels with her.

The Pinky Memsaab actress is gorgeous on-screen and off with an alluring Instagram feed that keeps her admirers hooked.

This time around, the Ehd e Wafa actor gave an insight into her workout regime and the effort she puts in for her stylish looks and perfect physique. 

"Box jumps♾ Trying every day to get my pre-Covid strength back Remember to be; Consistent, Patient, don’t forget to rest- listen to your body #postcovidrecovery #takingitslow #gym #fzmboutiquefitness #fitness #patience #???? #hajrayamin", she captioned.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hajra Yamin (@hajra_yamin)

Giving fans major fitness goals in her new workout video, the Jalan star was busy exercising. The video is loved by many of her fans as they are showering love on her in the comments.

As for the moral brigade, the keyboard warriors are not very happy and have slammed the actress.

The NaqabZan actor is one of the fittest celebrities in Ktown and the fitness enthusiastic fashionista refuses to compromise on her workout routines.

Hajra Yamin disappointed in PM Imran Khan's ... 05:07 PM | 29 Oct, 2021

Hajra Yamin is a versatile actress and undeniably a force to be reckoned with. Her foray into television also proved ...

More From This Category
TikToker Hareem Shah narrowly escapes lion attack ...
01:06 PM | 1 Mar, 2022
Osman Khalid Butt approaches Supreme Court ...
10:26 AM | 1 Mar, 2022
‘Black Panther’ star Lupita Nyongo's Karachi ...
05:40 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
Feroze Khan and Ushna Shah spark dating rumours
05:00 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
Pakistani stars celebrate Lahore Qalandars' ...
04:30 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
'Baap ki party' - New version of #PawriHoRahiHai ...
03:31 PM | 28 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hajra Yamin's new bold workout video breaks the internet
02:00 PM | 1 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr