Hajra Yamin's new bold workout video breaks the internet

Pakistan's rising star Hajra Yamin's acting skills and charismatic persona are the reasons why her fans following has fallen head over heels with her.

The Pinky Memsaab actress is gorgeous on-screen and off with an alluring Instagram feed that keeps her admirers hooked.

This time around, the Ehd e Wafa actor gave an insight into her workout regime and the effort she puts in for her stylish looks and perfect physique.

"Box jumps♾ Trying every day to get my pre-Covid strength back Remember to be; Consistent, Patient, don’t forget to rest- listen to your body #postcovidrecovery #takingitslow #gym #fzmboutiquefitness #fitness #patience #???? #hajrayamin", she captioned.

Giving fans major fitness goals in her new workout video, the Jalan star was busy exercising. The video is loved by many of her fans as they are showering love on her in the comments.

As for the moral brigade, the keyboard warriors are not very happy and have slammed the actress.

The NaqabZan actor is one of the fittest celebrities in Ktown and the fitness enthusiastic fashionista refuses to compromise on her workout routines.