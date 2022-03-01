PM Imran announces incentives package to promote business activities in Pakistan

LAHORE – Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced an incentives package to promote the business sector and to strengthen the country’s export-oriented industrial and manufacturing base.

The premier made the announcement during his brief visit to the provincial capital Lahore.

No country can become great without a manufacturing base and industrial growth, Khan said. PM also invited the Overseas Pakistani entrepreneurs to invest in the country’s industrial sector saying the local businessmen besides the expatriates will also enjoy a five-year tax holiday with no questions.

The federal government was doing all for the promotion of export-oriented industries to revive the sick industrial units amid global inflation, he said.

Khan lamenting at previous regimes said there was no long-term plan in place in previous governments. “Pakistan never paid attention towards the export sector; whenever we faced a shortage of USD we approached the International Monetary Fund (IMF),” the premier added.

PM also wooed foreign investors, saying their investment in the industries in South Asian countries will help develop our businesses.

Imran Khan says should have announced the industrial investment package earlier.

Pakistan cuts petrol, diesel prices despite ... 12:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2022 ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani government late on Monday notified new prices of petrol and diesel following the ...

Expressing his views at a ceremony in Lahore, PM said I should have announced the industrial package earlier.

Khan regretted the open amnesty his government offered in the past without linking it with investment. “We should not have announced an open amnesty in the past,” he said addressing business persons in Lahore.