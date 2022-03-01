Hira Mani celebrates birthday with family
Birthdays are memorable for everyone and Lollywood diva Hira Mani also celebrated her birthday zealously with her cute kids and husband.
Celebrating her 33rd birthday, the adorable family had some tricks up their sleeves to make the Meray Paas Tum Ho star's special day unforgettable.
Needless to say, the adorable portraits shared on the DoBol actor's Instagram handles gave an insight to a fun-filled and spooky yet intimate birthday bash where some traces of food fights and cake smudging were evident on Hira's face.
"Mr mani iska badla loongi March main stay tuned !!", captioned the Sun Yara actress.
Back in 2008, Hira and Mani tied the knot. The couple has two sons; Muzammil (born in 2009) and Ibrahim (born in 2014).
On the work front, Hira Mani has been praised for her spectacular performance in the drama serial Qismat co-starring Muneeb Butt, Aiza Awan and Noor Hassan.
