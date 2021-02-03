Rihanna shows solidarity with Indian farmers protesting - Fawad Chaudhry praises her!

Never to shy away from confrontation, Pop icon Rihanna sent social media into a frenzy as she vocalised her opinion on India’s farmers' protest that despite going on since months, has been left answered.

Indeed, social media is an incredible weapon and the uproar that is yet to be quelled, gained so much momentum that it can be witnessed on a bigger forefront.

The Caribbean queen condemned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for passing new farm laws that have caused an outrage in the country. Turning to Twitter, she wrote: "Why aren’t we talking about this?!”

Human Rights Watch responded to Rihanna’s tweet and said that the BJP government is “presiding over a dangerous regression in free speech rights in pursuit of its Hindu nationalist agenda”.

"Indian authorities should be releasing activists and others already jailed or facing criminal charges in politically motivated cases, not adding to that list"

Pakistan's Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry commended the iconic musician for speaking up on the protest of farmers in India, which has escalated.

"You have earned the respect of every Farmer of the world and particularly of #Punjabis all around the world you have shown your heart is in the right place.... loads if respect," the federal minister praised Rihanna.

"You have earned respect of every Farmer of the world and particularly of #Punjabis all around the world you have showed your heart is on the right place.... loads if respect"

Roads leading into the Indian capital of New Delhi have been blocked since past two months, as farmers from across the country protest against the three laws passed in September last year.

The fiasco is getting bigger by the day, as today India cuts internet around New Delhi due to protesting farmers' clash with the police.