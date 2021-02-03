A beautiful journey! Iqra Aziz pens a note for the cast-crew of Khuda aur Mohabbat 3

Highly anticipated drama series Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 offers a preview into the serial’s scintillating background score and immaculate direction, with a story line which seems to be a perfect blend of thrill and romance.

An unconventional take on love, passion and religion Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3's teasers and OST have wrecked a storm in Pakistani audience.

Written by ace dramatist Hashim Nadeem and directed by Wajahat Hussain, the third instalment of this loved franchise is going to be bigger and better.

The story revolves around Farhan and Mahi (played by Feroze and Iqra Aziz respectively) who hail from different economic backgrounds.

An ensemble cast including Feroze Khan, Iqra Aziz, Junaid Khan, Tooba Siddiqui, Sunita Marshall and Mehar Bano, Rubina Ashraf, Hina Bayat, Usman Peerzada, Javed Sheikh, Seemi Pasha, Asma Abbas, Waseem Abbas amongst many others, the drama's cinematography to direction and production, everything is top-notch.

The rising star of Pakistan, Iqra Aziz, is the leading lady of Khuda aur Mohabbat 3. Penning a gratitude note she thanked the people who made this project possible.

Naming the play’s director Wajahat Hussain as 'Sanjay Leela Bhansali' of Pakistan, she went on to praise her cast and crew in a heartfelt note.

" #khudaaurmohabbat3 has been a long yet the most beautiful journey♥️Thankyou @abdullah.kadwani and @asadaqureshi for making me a part of this amazing project???? you guys were the sweetest of all through out. Thankyou for making us all so comfortable???????? @wajahathussain.syed you’re sanjay leela bhansali of pakistan, the best part about you as a director is that you’re fantastic at creating moments. You know what you want and you know how to make it happen????????"

Complimenting her co-star Feroze Khan and thanking her wardrobe designer along with her makeup artist, the 23-year-old star wrote:

"@ferozekhan it was a delight to work with you and i hope and wish this project creates a benchmark for all projects in future????????????

@faizasaqlain @faizasaqlain_ i’ve always been a fan of your designs, thankyou for designing the wardrobe for me in such a short span of time????♥️????

@izainzaidi last but not the least, you’re my best friend + one of the best makeup artists of all. Thankyou for being with me on this project and making me look this pretty♥️????

The Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actress hopes that this project would be a stepping stone for her other projects in the future, and also help her achieve milestones.

Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3's original soundtrack, sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Nish Asher, has attracted a massive audience.

Lavishly praised, the new project is based on a story of a confident young boy from a lower-middle-class background, who falls in love with beautiful Iqra Aziz.

A realm of romance and spirituality, the drama has high expectations associated with it.