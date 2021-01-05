Feroze Khan receives praise from Turkey after Khuda aur Muhabbat 3 teasers released
Web Desk
08:13 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
Feroze Khan receives praise from Turkey after Khuda aur Muhabbat 3 teasers released
Share

The teasers of highly anticipated Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3 hit the screens offering a preview into the serial’s scintillating background score and immaculate direction with a storyline which seems to be a perfect blend of thrill and romance.

Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3 is an unconventional take on love, passion and religion and Feroze Khan stole all the limelight acing his spiritual look for the character.

With admiration pouring from fans, Turkish actor Celal Al who plays protagonist Abdul Rahman Alp in Diriliş: Ertuğrul also applauded Khan's performance after watching teasers.

The 36-year-old Turkish actor was awestruck with the teaser promo of Khan’s upcoming drama Khuda Aur Muhabbat. Complimenting the actor for his work, calling him his "brother" in the story. Adding some emoticons of the Turkish and Pakistani flags as well as a heart emoticon, Al shared an Instagram story caption: Turk-Pak Brotherhood.

Previously, renowned Turkish actor Soykut appreciated Khan for sharing his famous quote expressing his desire to work with the Khaani star.

Ibn Arabi from Diriliş Ertuğrul hopes to work ... 02:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021

Pakistan's heartthrob Feroze Khan is back to showbiz with his upcoming drama Khuda aur Muhabbat 3. Previously, he ...

More From This Category
Saba Qamar receives flowers and best wishes from ...
07:28 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
Sarah Khan responds to trolls after father’s ...
06:31 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN
06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
Hadiqa Kiani set to make her acting debut in ...
07:54 PM | 4 Jan, 2021
“Bhaee Hazir Hai” – Ali Zafar announces Rap ...
07:04 PM | 4 Jan, 2021
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Zaroori Tha hits 1 billion ...
05:50 PM | 4 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Feroze Khan receives praise from Turkey after Khuda aur Muhabbat 3 teasers released
08:13 PM | 5 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr