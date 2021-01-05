Feroze Khan receives praise from Turkey after Khuda aur Muhabbat 3 teasers released

The teasers of highly anticipated Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3 hit the screens offering a preview into the serial’s scintillating background score and immaculate direction with a storyline which seems to be a perfect blend of thrill and romance.

Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3 is an unconventional take on love, passion and religion and Feroze Khan stole all the limelight acing his spiritual look for the character.

With admiration pouring from fans, Turkish actor Celal Al who plays protagonist Abdul Rahman Alp in Diriliş: Ertuğrul also applauded Khan's performance after watching teasers.

The 36-year-old Turkish actor was awestruck with the teaser promo of Khan’s upcoming drama Khuda Aur Muhabbat. Complimenting the actor for his work, calling him his "brother" in the story. Adding some emoticons of the Turkish and Pakistani flags as well as a heart emoticon, Al shared an Instagram story caption: Turk-Pak Brotherhood.

Previously, renowned Turkish actor Soykut appreciated Khan for sharing his famous quote expressing his desire to work with the Khaani star.