Ibn Arabi from Diriliş Ertuğrul hopes to work with Feroze Khan

02:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021
Pakistan's heartthrob Feroze Khan is back to showbiz with his upcoming drama Khuda aur Muhabbat 3.

Previously, he embarked on a spiritual journey and decided to quit his successful career to pursue religious endeavours earlier this year, but then returned back.

The Khaani star took to his Instagram sharing a quote by the 12th-century Muslim poet and philosopher Ibn Arabi. 

Ibn Arabi was portrayed by Turkish actor Osman Soykut in famed historical drama series Dirilis Ertugrul.

Renowned Turkish actor Soykut appreciated Khan for sharing his famous quote and re-shared the same photo and wrote: "Thank you Feroze Khan @ferozekhan for sharing these golden words from the great master Ibn Arabi. I heard you have left show business in order to serve Islam. I believe there are many different ways to serve the higher cause. Please let me know if there is anything I can do for you, or if you would like to work on some projects together!⁠"

Reflecting on his decision about returning to showbiz, the 30-year-old star revealed, "My Sheikh ordered me not to quit showbiz."

Elaborating further, he claimed his mentor believed the industry was a medium to spread the ‘paighaam’ (message) of religion.

