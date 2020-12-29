Feroze Khan spills the beans about his comeback and addresses separation rumours

Pakistan's heartthrob Feroze Khan embarked on a spiritual journey and decided to quit his successful career to pursue religious endavours earlier this year.

Khan issued a statement in February that he has decided to quit acting. The 30-year-old star was praised for his choices, yet after a short break from social media, he was back to showbiz with his upcoming drama Khuda and Mohabbat 3 in the pipeline.

Subjected to various controversies, he cleared his stance in an exclusive interview with Something Haute.

Revealing the reason for his come back Khan explained, “My Sheikh – Hazrat Sultan Muhammad Ali Sahab is the 10th descendant of Hazrat Haq Bahu. He has ordered me that I can not quit showbiz industry. Because he says that Allah loves those who spread the teachings of Islam, which is basically through the media industry. He says that It’s important for me to be a part of showbiz. I have to do something over here, I have to make something out of this"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Feroze Khan (@ferozekhan)

Since rumours about Feroze Khan and his wife Alizey's separation made headlines, the Khaani star has maintained his silence:

“I think I have never spoken about my family or my family matters. I would like to keep calm and silence on this rumour because it’s my personal matter. The most upsetting bit was; it would have taken me 30 seconds to post a screenshot of our chat from that day. But I was watching such senior journalists – for Rs2 publicity – talking rubbish about 'evidence' of what happens on sets,” he added.

Speculations were made that his Ishqiya co-star Hania Aamir could be the reason for his separation to which the Khan didn't refrain to comment.

"I won't comment on what happened with Asim because that's not my place to say or speak,” he remarked. “But what I read about Haniya and I, was really disturbing," he complained. "Obviously, we also have parents [...] we too have emotions."

He then relayed how Hania even messaged him that day to ask why she was being dragged into their personal matter. “Hania messaged me saying 'what is this, why am I being dragged into all of this."

Reflecting on his future plans, he said" I am looking into one of the best scripts, Alhamdulillah, and I might as well start production or acting. But I am here.”