Faisalabad woman raped during robbery bid
Share
FAISALABAD – A robber raped a woman after she showed resistance during the mugging bid in Samundri city of Faisalabad division.
Police said that a group of ten robbers barged into the house located in Islam Nagar and started looting the valuables.
At that time, the woman attempted to stop them when one of the dacoit took her away and raped her.
Pakistan approves 'Anti-rape Ordinance' 2020 01:21 PM | 15 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi on Tuesday approved the Anti-Rape Ordinance 2020, which aims to punish the sex ...
The family of the victim in its complaint to the police said that the robbers had taken away 11 tola of gold jewelry, seven mobile phones, and Rs28,000 in case.
Mureed Wala police has lodged FIR on their complaint and launched an investigation into the matter.
In September, a woman was raped by robbers in the limits of Batala police station.
Man raped six minors in a month in Pattoki 08:35 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
KASUR – Police on Friday claimed to have arrested a man allegedly involved in raping six girls age between 10 to ...
- After Pakistan, India confirms cases of new COVID-19 variant06:34 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
- Faisalabad woman raped during robbery bid06:08 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
- Feroze Khan spills the beans about his comeback and addresses ...05:58 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
- JUI-Pakistan separate from Fazlur Rehman's group, declares Maulana ...05:34 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
- OPPO offers Influencers to share their pictures in Orange Attire for ...05:13 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
- Mehwish Hayat and Ahmed Ali Butt all set to host the virtual 19th Lux ...02:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
- Bushra Ansari reveals reason behind her divorce with Iqbal Ansari03:46 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
- Mahira Khan's Mashaadi gives a heartwarming message this wedding ...09:53 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
- Top 5 gaming monitors to buy in Pakistan12:56 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
- Pakistani celebs who left the world in 202006:50 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Pandemic Billionaires from Healthcare07:38 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
- Most Spectacular Mountains Around the World11:59 PM | 22 Dec, 2020