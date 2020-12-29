Faisalabad woman raped during robbery bid 

FAISALABAD – A robber raped a woman after she showed resistance during the mugging bid in Samundri city of Faisalabad division.

Police said that a group of ten robbers barged into the house located in Islam Nagar and started looting the valuables.

At that time, the woman attempted to stop them when one of the dacoit took her away and raped her.

The family of the victim in its complaint to the police said that the robbers had taken away 11 tola of gold jewelry, seven mobile phones, and Rs28,000 in case.

Mureed Wala police has lodged FIR on their complaint and launched an investigation into the matter.

In September, a woman was raped by robbers in the limits of Batala police station.